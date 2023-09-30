Scott named chief legal counsel for Arkansas Treasurer Larry Walther

David G. Scott, a former attorney supervisor for the state Department of Finance and Administration, has joined state Treasurer Larry Walther's executive staff as chief legal counsel, the treasurer's office announced Friday.

Scott started work for the treasurer's office on Sept. 20. Scott's salary is $103,500 a year, said treasurer's office spokeswoman Heather McKim.

He is a former administrative law judge and senior deputy prosecuting attorney for the state with more than 17 years' experience in complex civil and criminal litigation, according to the treasurer's office. Prior to his employment with the state, he was an attorney in private practice.

Scott is a chartered financial analyst, experienced in financial analysis, financial accounting, quantitative analysis, risk management, and investment securities analysis, the treasurer's office said. Prior to attaining his Arkansas law license, he worked in institutional investment management for two Wall Street firms in their Little Rock offices. He also is chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners.

Walther is the former secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration who Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed as state treasurer on Aug. 3 to fill the vacancy created by the July 26 death of then-state Treasurer Mark Lowery. Lowery served less than seven months as state treasurer after being sworn in Jan. 10, succeeding Benton Republican Dennis Milligan, who is now the state auditor.

Walther, a Republican, will serve as state treasurer until January of 2025.

A state treasurer will be elected in the 2024 elections to serve the final two years of Lowery's four-year term to which he was elected in November 2022. So far, Republican Secretary of State John Thurston is the only announced candidate for state treasurer in 2024.