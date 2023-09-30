Southern shuts out University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, 27-0

The Southwestern Athletic Conference’s best defense dominated Saturday afternoon, shutting out the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Southern University defeated UAPB 27-0 in the Golden Lions’ first conference home game of the year at Simmons Bank Field.

Baton Rouge-based Southern (2-2, 2-0 SWAC) brought the SWAC’s top-ranked defense into the game and held the Golden Lions to 221 yards of offense and four turnovers.

UAPB coach Alonzo Hampton gave Southern credit, but he said the Golden Lions must do better.

“We knew they were a really good football team, offensively and defensively,” Hampton said. “They had the No. 1 defense in the conference, and so we knew we had to protect our quarterback. Obviously, we didn’t get that done tonight. They had six sacks.”

UAPB (1-4, 0-2) had two chances to score in the second quarter. The Golden Lions drove 61 yards in 14 plays, but the Jaguars stuffed Michael Jamerson on fourth down and one. UAPB again drove into Southern territory on its next drive but missed a field goal.

The Golden Lions received the second half kickoff needing a spark down 20-0. Instead, they turned the ball over on their first four drives of the half with three fumbles and an interception. One of those came in Southern territory.

Southern coach Eric Dooley said the Jaguars did a great job forcing turnovers.

“That’s what they pride themselves on,” Dooley said. “That’s what they work on every day in practice. So, to see that come through, that hard work pays off, and you just gotta continue to grow.”

Southern finished with 488 yards of offense. Quarterback Harold Blood completed 17 of 19 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Southern had struggled to run the ball in its first three games but finished with 230 yards.

UAPB’s defense started the game with a big play. Kyle Knox intercepted a pass on the first play from scrimmage, a deep shot by Blood. This marked the third time in five games UAPB’s defense took the ball away on an opponent’s opening possession.

Knox said watching film prepared him to make the early play.

“Every time we looked at film, [if Jailon Howard] was in the game when they took a shot, it was going to be a post route, and they were two by two,” Knox said. “We had a great call. We were in cover four, so when I looked down, I seen him streaming down the field. I just knew my opportunity was coming, so I just took advantage of it.”

After the Jaguars’ defense forced a quick punt, Blood made up for the turnover with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Whitfield.

The UAPB defense recovered a fumble in the third quarter, but the Golden Lions fumbled it back nine plays later.

Hampton said UAPB’s defense comes ready to play every game but must maintain it for four quarters.

“Why can’t we get a shutout?” Hampton asked. “That’s my expectations. We have some guys that we think can play some football, but we’re making too many mental mistakes. It’s kind of like, when the offense don’t score, then they kind of get down on themselves, and then we break. I’m trying to break that habit.”



