State college capsules

NAIA

TEXAS WESLEYAN AT ARKANSAS BAPTIST

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Scott Field, Little Rock

INTERNET abcbuffaloes.com

RECORDS Texas Wesleyan 3-1, 2-0 Sooner Athletic Conference; Arkansas Baptist 0-4, 0-3

COACHES Joe Prud'homme (27-31 in seventh season at Texas Wesleyan); Richard Wilson (17th season at Arkansas Baptist and overall

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK Arkansas Baptist trailed 14-13 late in the third quarter but couldn't get over the hump in losing 31-19 to Oklahoma Panhandle State while Texas Wesleyan couldn't hold on to an early lead and lost 38-20 to Saint Thomas (Texas).

NOTEWORTHY Anton Clayton rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown last week for Arkansas Baptist, but he also completed 12 of 34 passes for 161 yards, 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions. ... Joe Prud'homme was hired in 2016 at Texas Wesleyan after the school hadn't fielded a team in the previous 75 years. ... Linebacker Germany Powell had nine tackles, including seven of which were solo, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery for the Buffaloes in their loss to Oklahoma Panhandle State. ... The Rams' Earnest Ceasar has carried 58 times for 420 yards and 4 touchdowns while Carson Rodgers is 74 of 113 for 914 yards with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions for the Rams.

NCAA DIVISION III

LYON AT McMURRY (TEXAS)

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Wilford Moore Stadium, Abilene, Texas

INTERNET mcmurrysports.com

RECORDS Lyon 2-2; McMurry 1-3

COACHES Chris Douglas (5-24 in fourth season at Lyon); Jordan Neal (6-31 in fifth season at McMurry)

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK Lyon sprinted to a 30-7 victory over Westminster (Mo.), while Mary Hardin-Baylor blasted McMurry 50-9.

NOTEWORTHY Brady Miller threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns for Lyon in its victory on Sept. 23. Jaylin Babers also ran for 71 yards and a score in the game. ... McMurry has three players with at least 100 yards rushing on the season, with Rajan Cunningham leading the way with 338 yards. Drew Hagler has a team-high three touchdowns on the ground. ... Lyon's Karson Douglas was named as a semifinalist in NCAA Division III for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the top scholar athlete in college football. ... The game will serve as the Warhawks second straight home contest after they played their first three on the road. McMurry also played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, resulting in a 20-19 loss to Birmingham-Southern on Aug. 31.

SEWANEE (TENN.) AT HENDRIX

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway

INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com

RECORDS Sewanee 2-1, 1-0 Southern Athletic Association;

Hendrix 2-2, 2-0

COACHES Andy McCollum (2-1 in first season at Sewanee); Buck Buchanan (52-47 in 11th season at Hendrix)

SERIES Hendrix leads 8-3

LAST MEETING Hendrix built a 41-0 halftime lead en route to a 48-21 victory on Oct. 15, 2022, in Conway.

LAST WEEK Hendrix blew past Millsaps (Miss.) 53-42 while Sewanee was off. The Tigers last played on Sept. 16, when they beat Millsaps 27-21.

NOTEWORTHY Hendrix quarterback Jacob Buniff leads NCAA Division III in passing yards with 1,665 and touchdown passes with 18. He's 120-of-170 passing overall with 4 interceptions on the year. The sophomore threw for 416 yards and five scores last week for the Warriors. ... Jacorin Tomas has rushed for 213 yards on 32 attempts, and Walker Robinson has 204 yards on 27 carries for Sewanee. ... The Tigers have lost eight of nine matchups with the Warriors, including the past four. They've been outscored 200-75 in those four losses. Sewanee did beat Hendrix 38-31 on the road in 2018. ... It'll be a while before the Warriors play in Conway again. They won't return home until Nov. 4 against Centre (Ky.).