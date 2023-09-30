State Rep. Josh Miller not running for reelection next year

Six-term incumbent state Rep. Josh Miller said he will not seek reelection.

Miller, R-Heber Springs, said Friday his decision was based on health concerns and wanting to focus more of his time on his property management company. Miller, a paraplegic, said his doctor advised him he needed "to slow down and take things a little bit easier."

"If I can't know that I can give it my all then I don't want to do it," Miller said.

Miller said he would serve out his term, which ends in January 2025. Miller represents House District 41, which includes most of Cleburne County and the southwestern portion of Stone County, and serves on the House public health and state agencies committees.

"You're almost making a three-year commitment," Miller said. "I'm obviously already committed for the following year – for next year – serving out this term. And then you add two more years to that, and I didn't feel comfortable making that commitment at this time."

First elected to the House in 2012, Miller was a part of the first Republican takeover of the Legislature since Reconstruction. Miller said he came into conflict with former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a fellow Republican, for not being conservative enough and laments leaving state government while his preferred top executive, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is in office.

Miller, 42, said although he won't seek reelection, he won't rule out seeking political office again.

"I'm not closing the door on another opportunity to serve, you know, down the road at some point if it were to come along," he said.

So far, Miller is the ninth state representative to announce they will not seek reelection next year.

State Reps. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, Lanny Fite, R-Benton, Delia Haak, R-Centerton, Mark Berry, R-Ozark, Milton Nicks, D-Marion, Jack Fortner, R-Yellville, Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, and Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, have said they will not seek reelection to their House seats.

On Aug. 23, Scott said she would seek election to the Senate seat held by veteran Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, who said she will not seek reelection next year and will support Scott to be her successor. Chesterfield is the only senator of the 18 up for election next year who has announced she will not seek reelection. The Arkansas Senate comprises 29 Republicans and six Democrats. The Arkansas House of Representatives is made up of 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats.

The filing period for candidates for federal and state offices in Arkansas will be from noon Nov. 6 through noon Nov. 14. The primary election will be March 5, 2024, with the runoff election April 2, 2024, and the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

Miller faced a close primary challenge in 2022, defeating Marty Moss with 52.9% of the vote. In the general election that year, Miller defeated Libertarian Edward Flanigan III with 84.6% of the vote. Last week, Democrat Tom Nowlin announced he was running for House District 41.

Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed to this story.