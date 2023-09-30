Suspected suicide bomber kills 52 people

QUETTA, Pakistan -- A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up among a crowd of people celebrating the Prophet Muhammad's birthday in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 52 people and wounding nearly 70 others, authorities said, in one of the country's deadliest attacks targeting civilians in months.

An open area near a mosque was left strewn with the shoes of the dead and wounded, TV footage and videos on social media showed. Bodies lay covered with bedsheets. Residents and rescuers were seen rushing the wounded to hospitals.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Mastung, a town in the Balochistan province. But suspicion is likely to fall on the militant Islamic State group's regional affiliate, which has claimed previous deadly bombings around Pakistan. IS carried out an attack days earlier in the same area after one of its commanders was killed there.

On Friday, around 500 people had gathered for a procession from the mosque to celebrate the birth of the prophet, known as Mawlid al-Nabi. Similar events were held in communities across Pakistan, often including parades of children in traditional garb. The blast went off before the Mastung procession was to begin while people were still coming to join, said one witness, Asadullah Bangulzai.

Bangulzai told The Associated Press he was some distance away when the explosion occurred and rushed to join other bystanders helping with the wounded.

"I had blood on my hands and clothes" from carrying wounded, he said. "I will never forget these painful moments. ... People were crying in pain."

Among the wounded seen at a hospital were a number of young boys, bloodied and wrapped in bandages, though the full number of children among the casualties was not immediately known. Some of the wounded were in a critical condition, government administrator Atta Ullah said.

Thirty bodies were taken to one hospital, and 22 were counted at another, said Abdul Rasheed, the district health officer in Mastung. A senior police officer, Mohammad Nawaz, was among the dead, Ullah said. The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad posted a condemnation of the attack on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Pakistani people deserve to gather and celebrate their faith without the fear of terror attacks," it said, expressing condolences to families and promising to stand by Pakistan. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said such attacks "show terrorists have no other goal than to create division among Muslims," according to state TV.

Also Friday, a blast ripped through a mosque located on the premises of a police station in Hangu, a city in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing at least five people, said Shah Raz Khan, a local police officer.

Khan said two suicide bombers approached the mud-brick mosque, and while guards shot and killed one, the other managed to reach the mosque and to set off his explosives. The mosque collapsed with about 40 people inside worshipping, officials said.

In another development Friday, the military said two soldiers were killed in a shootout with Pakistani Taliban after insurgents tried to sneak into the southwestern district of Zhob in the Balochistan province. Three militants were killed in the exchange, a military statement said.

The gas-rich southwestern Balochistan province at the border of Afghanistan and Iran has been the site of a low-level insurgency by Baloch nationalists for more than two decades. Baloch nationalists initially wanted a share of provincial resources, but they later launched an insurgency calling for independence.

Information for this article was contributed by Riaz Khan and Munir Ahmed of The Associated Press.