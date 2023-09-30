Tools & Toys: Wild Berry Incense and Bootleg Bath





Wild Berry Incense

What's to love: Hand-dipping its incense, this Ohio company uses a proprietary formula to keep the incense fresh longer. It has more than 100 fragrances from which to choose. Several great scents for fall include Apple Crisp, Brown Sugar Oatmeal and Simmering Cider.

What does it do: The sticks will burn for about an hour, and options include all the traditional incense scents, like sandalwood and patchouli. Bundles are available from a three-stick sampler, which sells for $1.15, to a 100-stick bundle that sells for $22. For more information, visit wild-berry.com.

Bootleg Bath

What's to love: Traveling can be a hassle, especially if you have to worry about your favorite bottle of shampoo or conditioner leaking in your luggage. Bootleg Bath makes bar shampoo and conditioner that travel really well — whether flying or camping.

What does it do: The hair-care bars are made in the United States of natural ingredients, wrapped in recyclable paper and a cardboard box. No plastic to throw away. The bars are available in several formulas including strengthening: which is scented with mint, pineapple and citrus; growth: scented with rosemary; and hydrating: which smells of grapefruit and bergamot. The easy-to-use bars are sold separately for $16.95 or as a shampoo and conditioner set for $28.95. Visit bootlegbath.com for more information.



