UAPB sees old friends vs. Southern

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Alonzo Hampton will see a couple of old friends on the opposing sidelines today when his Golden Lions take on Southern at 4 p.m.

Hospitality, though, won't be at the forefront of his to-do list. Winning will be.

UAPB (1-3, 0-1) will renew its long-standing rivalry with the Jaguars in a key Southwestern Athletic Conference game. It will be both teams' first games in the West division, but there will also be noteworthy interest from each side because of the coaching personnel that'll be returning to Simmons Bank Field.

Southern (1-2, 1-0) has four current coaches who'd previously served on the Golden Lions' staff, two of whom Hampton knows extremely well.

During his first go-round at UAPB, Hampton coached alongside Jaguars' defensive coordinator Henry Miller for four seasons. The two helped the Golden Lions win the SWAC West Division title during the 2006 season.

"I came in as a volunteer coach, and I was basically his [graduate assistant] for sixth months, and we went to the SWAC Championship game," Hampton said of his tenure on the Golden Lions staff with Miller. "He left, and I took over. But I have a lot of respect for Coach Miller and [Southern head coach] Coach [Eric] Dooley. They are two outstanding young men.

"Sometimes I reach out, they'll text me and I'll text them. Obviously, we're competitors. I'm looking forward to this moment just like I look forward to all of them."

Going forward is what Hampton wants his team to do after suffering a tough 31-24 loss to Alabama A&M in its previous game on Sept. 21. But UAPB has had a little extra time to get rid of any lingering unrest from that setback and shift its focus to a program it hasn't had a great deal of success against.

The Golden Lions have beaten Jaguars just once since 2013, and that came in during the 2020 spring season when they pulled out a 33-30 victory in Baton Rouge.

The common denominator for most of those Southern teams during its recent dominance over UAPB, particularly in its past two matchups, has been defense. The Jaguars have held the Golden Lions to just 10 combined points and 397 yards total during the 2021 and 2022 games, both of which turned into routs.

This year, Southern's defense appears to fit that bill. The Jaguars are No. 16 in the Football Championship Subdivision in total defense with 294 yards allowed on average and No. 11 in scoring defense at 17 points allowed per game.

"They've got a great defensive line," Hampton said. "Linebackers are good. ... they're going to bring pressure. Everybody's been pressuring us, but this is what you kind of get in the SWAC. You're going to get pressure, and they've got some guys that can get to the quarterback. So we know what we're facing."

UAPB was consistently pressured last week at Alabama A&M, and that resulted in four sacks and 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Southern has 26 tackles for losses and eight sacks this season.

The Jaguars' offense hasn't gotten untracked, though, and is averaging just under 15 points and 298 yards per outing. Although Hampton is hoping his team can keep Southern under wraps for at least another week, he's not oblivious to the team's potential.

"Coach Dooley is a great offensive-minded guy," Hampton noted. "He calls the plays, and he works with the quarterback. But they spread the football around, and they don't give you a chance to get set up. They've got a good running back, but the quarterback is the guy that makes it go."

Harold Blood, a 6-2 graduate student, has thrown for 688 yards on 56-of-102 passing with 3 touchdowns. He does have four interceptions, but he's also shown the ability to keep plays alive with his legs.

"He understands that when you bring pressure, he knows where to throw the ball to," Hampton said of Blood. "If you're playing zone coverage, he knows where to put the ball."

Dooley, too, is cognizant of the kind of team his Jaguars will face.

Southern hasn't played since beating Alabama A&M 20-10 on Sept. 16, and the 58-year-old doesn't want his team to get off to the kind of slow starts that teams occasionally have after coming off a bye week.

"I see a very feisty football team," Dooley said of UAPB. "I see a team that is a play here or a play there away from having a different outcome when you talk about wins and losses. I see a well-coached football team.

"But I've always said it from the beginning. You're talking about teams within this conference, regardless of what side they're on, are gonna play for 60 minutes. So you've gotta have your team ready to play for that 60 minutes."

Hampton has instilled that same mindset into the Golden Lions, who've had chances to win each of their past two games. Yet, mistakes at certain junctures have cost them more times than not.

Still, Hampton feels they're getting closer to turning that proverbial corner and becoming a legit threat within the league.

"Without a doubt, they're buying in," Hampton said of his players. "I want them to buy in a little faster, and the only way you can buy in a little faster is to get a couple more wins. So that's my goal. As I tell my coaches, we've got to be able to get these kids over the hump.

"I want these guys to have success, and I think we're on the right track. We just need to make sure we continue to pay attention to the details, and then I think we can get some of those results that we're wanting."





Today’s game

SOUTHERN AT ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF





WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium, Pine Bluff

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TV None

RECORDS Southern 1-2, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 1-3, 0-2

COACHES Eric Dooley (8-7 in second season at Southern and 28-24 in sixth season overall); UAPB: Alonzo Hampton (1-3 in first season at UAPB and overall)

SERIES Southern leads 45-13-2

LAST MEETING Southern scored 35 second-quarter points to build a big lead before crushing UAPB 59-3 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Baton Rouge.

NOTEWORTHY UAPB has been outscored 151-59 by Southern in the teams’ last four contests in Pine Bluff. … Several coaches on Southern’s staff have spent time at UAPB. Along with defensive coordinator Henry Miller, who served two separate stints in Pine Bluff (2006-09, 2012-14), Coach Eric Dooley was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UAPB from 2011-13. Also, Jaguars’ offensive line coach Damon Nivens spent six years as the Golden Lions’ offensive line and tight ends coach from 2012-18 while tight ends coach Robert Bailey was the wide receivers coach at UAPB under Monte Coleman in 2017. … Jalen Macon was the Golden Lions’ leading rusher last week against Alabama A&M. The freshman had a team-high 32 yards rushing to go along with 227 yards passing in the 31-24 loss. … Southern running back Kendric Rhymes, who has 89 yards rushing on 19 attempts this season, ran for 80 yards and scored 2 times in last year’s meeting against the Golden Lions. … UAPB is No. 6 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in total offense (318.8 yards/game) and No. 10 in total defense (449.5 yards/game).







