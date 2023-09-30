UAPB to face top SWAC defense

One of the best defenses in the Southwestern Athletic Conference travels Saturday to Simmons Bank Field.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff faces Southern University at 4 p.m. in its first SWAC home game this season.

Southern (1-2, 1-0 SWAC) is allowing 17 points per game so far, tied with Florida A&M for the fewest in the SWAC. The Jaguars held Alabama A&M to 10 points five days before the Bulldogs scored 31 against the Golden Lions.

Southern will be a good test for UAPB (1-3, 0-1), Lions Coach Alonzo Hampton said.

"They got a great defensive line," Hampton said. "Linebackers are good. Secondary, [defensive coordinator Henry] Miller's a secondary guy by nature, so they're going to bring pressure. Everybody's been pressuring us, so this is kind of what you get in the SWAC. You're going to get pressure, and they got some guys that can get to the quarterback."

Hampton and Miller aren't strangers. Hampton joined the UAPB coaching staff as a volunteer under then-defensive backs coach Miller in 2006 for his first collegiate coaching position. The Golden Lions reached the SWAC championship game that season as Western Division champions.

Miller left after the season, and Hampton took his place as defensive backs coach.

Hampton said he highly respects Miller and Southern head Coach Eric Dooley.

"They're two outstanding young men, and sometimes I reach out," Hampton said. "They'll text me, and I text them, so, obviously, we're competitors. I'm looking forward to this moment, just like I look forward to all of them."

Miller's defense allows the fewest yards per game of any SWAC team with 294, slightly better than FAMU's 294.8. The Jaguars have given up 197.3 passing yards per game, best in the SWAC, and 96.7 rushing yards, third best.

Southern defensive tackle Ckelby Givens leads the SWAC in tackles for loss, averaging 2 per game. He also has 2.5 sacks. Linebacker Jalen Campbell leads the team in tackles with 27.

This defense will be a big challenge for UAPB's offense, which is middle of the pack in most categories. Hampton said Monday running back Johness Davis will return for this game after missing last week. He also said Jalen Macon will be the quarterback going forward rather than a two-quarterback rotation.

On the other side of the ball, Southern boasts the No. 2 passing offense with quarterback Harold Blood but has the worst rushing offense in the SWAC. Although the Jaguars can move the ball, Blood has thrown 4 interceptions against 3 touchdowns.

UAPB's defense has sacked opposing quarterbacks 10 times, tied for third-most in the SWAC. Khalil Arnold has four sacks, and Anas Luqman has 2.5. If the Golden Lions can get pressure on Blood, they may be able to disrupt the potent Southern offense through sacks and takeaways.

Hampton said the key will be preventing big plays.

"We had two busted coverages [last week]," Hampton said. "If we don't bust those two coverages, in my opinion, we win the game. ... When you're playing a Coach Dooley-coached football team, you know that ball's going to go in the air. So, I told my guys, 'You better be where you're supposed to be, or you ain't gonna like the results.'"