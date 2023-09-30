Variance request leads to $32,000 fine for Siloam Springs resident

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A resident requesting a variance for a new porch ended up with a $32,000 fine during the Board of Adjustment's meeting earlier this month.

Jimmy Lewis failed to obtain a permit when he began his construction on the porch. The two options left were to apply for a variance or pay a fine of $32,000, according to Maegan Thomas, a planner with the city.

Commissioners of the Board of Adjustment voted to deny the variance by a 6-1 vote because Thomas said in her presentation staff did not find a required hardship. Commissioner Isaac McKinney voted no.

"The request is to allow the front porch to encroach into the 25-foot front setback by 13 feet," Thomas said.

A stop work order was issued by the city when it was discovered there was no permit attached to the project, Thomas said.

After her presentation, Board of Adjustment Chairman J.W. Smith asked if there were any comments from the audience.

Bobby Reed of Grand Savings Bank said he is Lewis' banker. He said he was unaware Lewis was constructing a new porch and Lewis was unaware he needed a permit.

"I don't mean to apologize for him," Reed said. "But this has caused some issues with water damage now that he's going to have to correct."

A building official determined the fine based on the total square footage of the home, Thomas said.

Smith said he struggled with the decision but acknowledged that approving the variance would open a Pandora's Box for residents who want to build similar projects on their homes.

Permit Technician Wade Baker said the Board of Adjustment cannot consider the project's look because it cannot be approved based on appearance.

Baker said the variance is tied to the footing of the house because of how it was constructed. There is nothing keeping anybody from enclosing the porch and adding it to the enclosed portion of the house, he said.

"So it's not simply a porch setback," Baker said. "It is a front setback variance."

Kevin Williams asked if there was another circumstance to approve the variance other than hardship. Thomas said the criteria are laid out in the staff report.

Commissioner Tom Montgomery said the design of the porch shows it is protruding from the house 8 feet.

Montgomery also said the setback for the porch is 25 feet, and Lewis is saying the total protrusion is 13 feet and asked if the house already sets into the setback 5 feet.

The property is nonconforming as it is, Thomas said.

Lewis said he was just going off what was preexisting. The house had a carport added, which was actually farther than the front porch, he said.

"I guess that's kind of my ignorance," Lewis said. "But it's not as far out as what it was."

Montgomery asked if this was Lewis' first time building in the city. Lewis said he is not really a builder, and he was just adding on a front porch and he has several rental properties around town.

Kevin Williams also said the $32,000 fine was unreasonable and asked what the process would be to reduce the fine. Jay Williams said he was unaware of a procedure by which the fine could be reduced.

"Ultimately, the formula for the fine is enacted by the Board of Directors," Jay Williams said. "Presumably, the Board of Directors could pass some sort of a resolution waiving or suspending or reducing the fine to some degree."

Thomas said Lewis would have to remove the porch if he didn't pay the fine or get the variance.