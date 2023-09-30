Victory bittersweet for Hornets’ coach

BRYANT -- Facing the team he briefly coached, Bryant Coach Quad Sanders led the Hornets to a 42-14 win over Jonesboro on Friday night.

Sanders was Bryant's defensive coordinator from 2018-2022 before being named the head coach at Jonesboro in March. Two months later, he resigned as the Hurricane's coach to return to Bryant to be head coach after Buck James left for Conway.

"Personally, I can say it means a lot," Sanders said. "Jonesboro was the first school to give me an opportunity. Definitely don't want them to lose, but I definitely don't want to lose at the same time. Obviously, I hate that one team had to lose. That's the only thing I don't like about tonight"

On Friday night, senior running back James Martin led the way for the Hornets, gaining 171 total yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Bryant built an early first quarter lead as Martin got the scoring started on a 2-yard touchdown run with 7:23 left in the first quarter. Hornets junior quarterback Jordan Walker then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Zekariah Kertis-Jones with 59 seconds remaining in the opening quarter to give Bryant the 14-0 lead.

Jonesboro answered on its first drive of the second quarter, going on an extended drive that resulted in a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak by senior Terrance Brown to trim the Hornets' lead in half at 14-7 with 5:35 remaining in the first half. The Jonesboro defense turned Bryant over on downs on the next possession, as the Hornets were not able to capitalize on a Shawn Rycraw kickoff return that set up Bryant at the Jonesboro 41.

"Man, it's so much we still have to clean up," Sanders said. "Its just small things. Either we don't know the rules of the game or we continue to make small mistakes. In the first half, we couldn't even get off the field on defense."

The Hurricane offense took full advantage of the turnover, going on another long drive that ended with Brown connecting with senior Chris Stacy on a 10-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal to even the score at 14-14 with 40 seconds remaining before halftime.

But that would prove to be plenty of time for Bryant to steal back the momentum before the break, only needing 25 seconds to regain the lead. The drive was capped off by a 25-yard touchdown pass down the sideline from Walker to Martin to give the Hornets a 21-14 edge with 15 seconds left in the half.

"Credit to them [Jonesboro]. That is an amazing team that is on the right track," Sanders said. "Those guys have progressed. They played us great for a half. I know Coach [Tyler] George as his staff will get it going and the guys are bought in."

The second half started out much like the first, with Bryant scoring an early touchdown as Walker hooked up with senior David Paglianite for a 12-yard touchdown three minutes into the quarter to extend the Hornets lead to 28-14. The lead ballooned to 35-14 with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter. Facing fourth and long, the Hornets called a screen pass for Martin, who caught the ball and used an array of moves to navigate his way into the end zone for a 27-yard score.

After turning Jonesboro over on downs on the first play of the fourth, Bryant put the game out of reach at 42-14 on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Walker to sophomore Kamauri Austin with 8:28 left.

Martin scored one touchdown on the ground and two more scores receiving. Walker went 13-of-20 passing for 214 yards and 5 touchdowns. Markevious Pickett led Jonesboro with 78 yards rushing.

"There is no grudges," Sanders said. "They [Jonesboro] know I'm pulling for them every day of the week and whatever I can do for them, I'm going to do. I'm sure me and Coach George are going to talk after this and see what we can fix on both sides of the ball."