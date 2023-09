WARREN 48, CROSSETT 42

CROSSETT -- Warren (5-0) improved to 3-0 in the 4A-8 Conference with a win over Crossett (3-2, 2-1).

Ervin Rivera scored twice on the ground for the Lumberjacks.

Jackson Denton threw three touchdown passes for Warren, including a 56-yard scoring pass to Neondre Thomas in the second quarter.

Max Brooks finished with three rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.