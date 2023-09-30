Wilson delivers key run as Mustangs top Eagles





MAYFLOWER -- Central Arkansas Christian junior quarterback Grayson Wilson showed those in attendance Friday night at George Jones Stadium it is not just the arm that is impressive.

The University of Arkansas commit used his legs on a 59-yard run in the third quarter to set up the tying score as the Mustangs regained the lead before taking a 50-34 victory over Mayflower in a 4A-4 Conference game.

After Mayflower rallied from a 16-7 halftime deficit to take a 28-22 lead in the third quarter, Wilson's big run pulled the Mustangs (5-1, 3-1) even before they eventually pulled away.

"It was third-and-long and he gets it down to the 1-yard line,'' CAC Coach Ryan Howard said. "That was a huge momentum change because we had made a couple of mistakes on the drive before ... and we did not need another lull [or] they would be able to get the momentum back.

"He's a great football player and he puts us in the right situation a lot, so that was a huge, huge moment."

Renalson Sullivan scored from the 1, but the score remained tied at 28-28 after a failed 2-point try.

The Mustangs took the lead on a 15-yard pass from Wilson to Jackson Hampton with 7:32 left. Sullivan's 2-point run made it 36-28.

CAC's James Tindall recovered a fumble to help set up another Sullivan touchdown run, this time from the 1, with 5:30 left. Wilson hit Josiah Warrior Benson on the 2-point try.

Trailing 44-28, Mayflower's Arturo Acosta scored on a 63-yard run. After a failed 2-point attempt, it was 44-34 with 4:45 left.

After a failed onside attempt, Wilson added the final CAC score on a 10-yard run with 1:12 left.

"First half, we had opportunities to finish the game,'' Howard said. "Defense did a phenomenal job, forced some turnovers, got some stops. But offensively, not concentrating on the catch, penalties that we should not have had, just undisciplined in the first half.

"That was the challenge in the second half, we needed the defense to keep doing what they have been doing. ... When it came down to it, our guys made plays."

Sullivan opened the scoring on CAC's first drive, a 3-yard run. Mayflower quarterback Frankie Fennell scored on a 63-run run, and the PAT made it 8-7. The Mustangs built their halftime lead to 16-7 when Wilson scored on a 3-yard run.

In the second half, Fennell, who rushed for 220 yards, scored on a 64-yard run to make it 16-14.

Wilson hit Benson on a 79-yard scoring pass but the missed PAT left an opportunity for Mayflower to tie, which the Eagles did that when Fennell scored on a touchdown run and passed to Acosta on the 2-point attempt.

The Eagles took the lead on Fennell's 4-yard run but failed on the 2-point conversion when a catch was ruled out of bounds.









