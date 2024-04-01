Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 21-27 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

March 21

Juan Andres Almaraz Almaraz, 24, and Lourdes Alberto, 23, both of Rogers

Caleb Glenford Bensch, 27, Monett, Mo., and Kerri Elaine Bearce, 24, Manter, Kan.

Krystian Alexander Bradley, 22, Siloam Springs, and Jillian Jade Blackman, 22, Fayetteville

Connor Blake Chambers, 23, Dry Prong, La., and Dawn Elizabeth Gibson, 23, Oakdale, La.

Hieu Hoc Do, 44, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Chau Ngoc Thi Truong, 50, Tulsa, Okla.

Blake Garrett Duca, 28, and Elizabeth Anne Van Dusen, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Brennen Douglas Hubbard, 21, Rogers, and Valetta Lynne Prince, 21, Siloam Springs

Shaheen Lokhandwala, 36, and Shannon Alline Cantrell, 33, both of Centerton

Joseph Benjamin Masten, 23, and Marlee Grace Goodwin, 23, both of Bentonville

Jesus Perez Ballesteros, 26, Springfield, La., and Michelle Leon Almaraz, 27, Rogers

Adam Michael Ross, 31, Bentonville, and Kelsey Ann Vollenweider, 30, Cassville, Mo.

Thomas Kent Stone, 25, Rogers, and Kara Marie Eckert, 23, Fayetteville

Gerardo Arturo Yanez, 37, and Kathryn Grace Temple, 41, both of Tontitown

March 22

James Bradford Briscoe, 61, and Johanna Marie Smart, 63, both of Afton, Okla.

Aden William Chaney, 19, and Emily Lorraine Smith, 18, both of Elkins

Tanner Alan Daniels, 31, Rogers, and Nicole Lynn Scott, 30, Cave Springs

Katie Elizabeth Diffine, 30, and Caitlin Vinette McDowell, 32, both of Rogers

Isaac Shawn Farris, 19, and Maddisyn Leigh Robinson, 20, both of Rogers

Jason Edward Forkner, 43, and Lindsay Gail Melonas, 30, both of Diamond, Mo.

Allen Jeffry Hiller, 43, and Randi Lin Brockmiller, 38, both of Joplin, Mo.

Dalton Vance Hoose, 31, and Erika Yissel Jasso, 31, both of Rogers

Victor Hugo Larios Ramirez, 32, Fayetteville, and Joseline Vanessa Zamora, 29, Bentonville

Harley Reno Logsdon, 23, and Marvin Samuel Garcia Vicente, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Wesley Samuel Longing, 24, and Hanna Marie Kelly, 25, both of Pea Ridge

Reynaldo Valentin Murillo, 32, and Mainhia Vang, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Jonathan M. Nichols, 40, and Haley Gin Groom, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Cody Glenn Smith, 25, Springdale, and Lauren Rae Shell, 24, Bella Vista

Daryl Lee Steck, 57, and Michelle Denise Oatman, 57, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Diego Vasquez Garcia, 25, and Adriana Gomez, 29, both of Garfield

March 25

Trevor Darin Allred, 22, Greenfield, Ind., and Julia Lynn Kelley, 23, Pea Ridge

Rogelio Calzada-Pina, 41, and Laura Noemy Cisneros, 54, both of Springdale

Juan Nicholas Castro-Rios, 32, and Kendra Jasmine Goff, 27, both of Bentonville

Matthew Scott Crance, 44, Amarillo, Texas, and Joy Beth Abernathy, 41, Garfield

Steven Leonard Davis, 70, Bentonville, and Connie Sue Vanni, 57, Pea Ridge

Christian Abdel Holguin, 24, Springdale, and Alicia Munoz, 25, Rogers

Bonificio Mendoza Gamino, 38, and Sara Perea Gonzalez, 46, both of Marionville, Mo.

Jessie Cole Reynolds, 30, and Mallory Merete Houston, 39, both of Lowell

Cody Alan Rider, 40, and Heather Renee Townzen, 45, both of Rogers

Emerson Bladimir Rivera Guevara, 37, and Yeysi Santiago Lpez, 27, both of Rogers

Stephen J. St. Clair, 66, Gravette, and Rita Faye Reece, 66, Jay, Okla.

March 26

Jeremy Ray Batterton, 39, and Kayla Dawn Pryor, 35, both of Rogers

Cuong Duy Dinh, 30, and Oanh Thi Kieu Tran, 27, both of Joplin, Mo.

Brooklyn Ann Dostie, 23, and Emilee Jeanine Rusher, 21, both of Fayetteville

Robert Dean Evans III, 53, and Elisabeth Marie Graham, 39, both of Bella Vista

Darrell Bradley Faulkenbury, 47, and Melynda Jean Harris, 46, both of Cave Springs

Daniel James Galkiewicz, 48, and Azucena Guajardo Cabrera, 43, both of Oaks, Okla.

Riley Robert Thomas Holliday, 26, and Caitlan Lyshell Hiatt, 21, both of Centerton

Michael Louis LeBlanc, 34, and Ashley Nicole Sutterfield, 38, both of Bentonville

Kenny Nguyen, 56, and No Thi Le, 45, both of Bentonville

George Humberto Robles, 41, and Lady Laura Duque, 33, both of Bentonville

Dylan Andrew Shade, 29, and Alexis Sunshine Bland, 28, both of Rogers

Jared Dale Woodard, 41, and Carissa Danon Woodard, 42, both of Lowell

March 27

Garry Wayne Bowen Jr., 35, and Hayley Nicole Temple, 29, both of Simpson, La.

Bryan Kent Bunch, 54, Bentonville, and Shondri Marie Lim, 52, Bella Vista

Christopher Ashton Xean Land, 29, and Erika Renea Lewis, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Lehman Clifford McNabb, 24, and Eveline Ella Alford, 24, both of Centerton

Sidney Christopher Riley, 32, Rogers, and Elasia Ann Smith, 19, Lowell