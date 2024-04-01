Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 21-27 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
March 21
Juan Andres Almaraz Almaraz, 24, and Lourdes Alberto, 23, both of Rogers
Caleb Glenford Bensch, 27, Monett, Mo., and Kerri Elaine Bearce, 24, Manter, Kan.
Krystian Alexander Bradley, 22, Siloam Springs, and Jillian Jade Blackman, 22, Fayetteville
Connor Blake Chambers, 23, Dry Prong, La., and Dawn Elizabeth Gibson, 23, Oakdale, La.
Hieu Hoc Do, 44, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Chau Ngoc Thi Truong, 50, Tulsa, Okla.
Blake Garrett Duca, 28, and Elizabeth Anne Van Dusen, 27, both of Pea Ridge
Brennen Douglas Hubbard, 21, Rogers, and Valetta Lynne Prince, 21, Siloam Springs
Shaheen Lokhandwala, 36, and Shannon Alline Cantrell, 33, both of Centerton
Joseph Benjamin Masten, 23, and Marlee Grace Goodwin, 23, both of Bentonville
Jesus Perez Ballesteros, 26, Springfield, La., and Michelle Leon Almaraz, 27, Rogers
Adam Michael Ross, 31, Bentonville, and Kelsey Ann Vollenweider, 30, Cassville, Mo.
Thomas Kent Stone, 25, Rogers, and Kara Marie Eckert, 23, Fayetteville
Gerardo Arturo Yanez, 37, and Kathryn Grace Temple, 41, both of Tontitown
March 22
James Bradford Briscoe, 61, and Johanna Marie Smart, 63, both of Afton, Okla.
Aden William Chaney, 19, and Emily Lorraine Smith, 18, both of Elkins
Tanner Alan Daniels, 31, Rogers, and Nicole Lynn Scott, 30, Cave Springs
Katie Elizabeth Diffine, 30, and Caitlin Vinette McDowell, 32, both of Rogers
Isaac Shawn Farris, 19, and Maddisyn Leigh Robinson, 20, both of Rogers
Jason Edward Forkner, 43, and Lindsay Gail Melonas, 30, both of Diamond, Mo.
Allen Jeffry Hiller, 43, and Randi Lin Brockmiller, 38, both of Joplin, Mo.
Dalton Vance Hoose, 31, and Erika Yissel Jasso, 31, both of Rogers
Victor Hugo Larios Ramirez, 32, Fayetteville, and Joseline Vanessa Zamora, 29, Bentonville
Harley Reno Logsdon, 23, and Marvin Samuel Garcia Vicente, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Wesley Samuel Longing, 24, and Hanna Marie Kelly, 25, both of Pea Ridge
Reynaldo Valentin Murillo, 32, and Mainhia Vang, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Jonathan M. Nichols, 40, and Haley Gin Groom, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Cody Glenn Smith, 25, Springdale, and Lauren Rae Shell, 24, Bella Vista
Daryl Lee Steck, 57, and Michelle Denise Oatman, 57, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Diego Vasquez Garcia, 25, and Adriana Gomez, 29, both of Garfield
March 25
Trevor Darin Allred, 22, Greenfield, Ind., and Julia Lynn Kelley, 23, Pea Ridge
Rogelio Calzada-Pina, 41, and Laura Noemy Cisneros, 54, both of Springdale
Juan Nicholas Castro-Rios, 32, and Kendra Jasmine Goff, 27, both of Bentonville
Matthew Scott Crance, 44, Amarillo, Texas, and Joy Beth Abernathy, 41, Garfield
Steven Leonard Davis, 70, Bentonville, and Connie Sue Vanni, 57, Pea Ridge
Christian Abdel Holguin, 24, Springdale, and Alicia Munoz, 25, Rogers
Bonificio Mendoza Gamino, 38, and Sara Perea Gonzalez, 46, both of Marionville, Mo.
Jessie Cole Reynolds, 30, and Mallory Merete Houston, 39, both of Lowell
Cody Alan Rider, 40, and Heather Renee Townzen, 45, both of Rogers
Emerson Bladimir Rivera Guevara, 37, and Yeysi Santiago Lpez, 27, both of Rogers
Stephen J. St. Clair, 66, Gravette, and Rita Faye Reece, 66, Jay, Okla.
March 26
Jeremy Ray Batterton, 39, and Kayla Dawn Pryor, 35, both of Rogers
Cuong Duy Dinh, 30, and Oanh Thi Kieu Tran, 27, both of Joplin, Mo.
Brooklyn Ann Dostie, 23, and Emilee Jeanine Rusher, 21, both of Fayetteville
Robert Dean Evans III, 53, and Elisabeth Marie Graham, 39, both of Bella Vista
Darrell Bradley Faulkenbury, 47, and Melynda Jean Harris, 46, both of Cave Springs
Daniel James Galkiewicz, 48, and Azucena Guajardo Cabrera, 43, both of Oaks, Okla.
Riley Robert Thomas Holliday, 26, and Caitlan Lyshell Hiatt, 21, both of Centerton
Michael Louis LeBlanc, 34, and Ashley Nicole Sutterfield, 38, both of Bentonville
Kenny Nguyen, 56, and No Thi Le, 45, both of Bentonville
George Humberto Robles, 41, and Lady Laura Duque, 33, both of Bentonville
Dylan Andrew Shade, 29, and Alexis Sunshine Bland, 28, both of Rogers
Jared Dale Woodard, 41, and Carissa Danon Woodard, 42, both of Lowell
March 27
Garry Wayne Bowen Jr., 35, and Hayley Nicole Temple, 29, both of Simpson, La.
Bryan Kent Bunch, 54, Bentonville, and Shondri Marie Lim, 52, Bella Vista
Christopher Ashton Xean Land, 29, and Erika Renea Lewis, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Lehman Clifford McNabb, 24, and Eveline Ella Alford, 24, both of Centerton
Sidney Christopher Riley, 32, Rogers, and Elasia Ann Smith, 19, Lowell