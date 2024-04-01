Conway Corporation names new chief operating officer

The Conway Corporation -- which operates city-owned electric, water, wastewater, cable television, internet, telephone and home security utility services for Conway residents -- has appointed Brett McDaniel as its next next chief operating officer.

McDaniel, 53, began his career with Conway Corp in November 2005 as a water systems engineer. He was named water systems senior engineer in 2008 and appointed engineering and planning manager in 2017.

McDaniel replaces Greg Dell, who retired on March 31 after a 39-year career with Conway Corp. Dell, 63, had been chief operating officer since 2017.

The chief operating officer directs, administers and coordinates operations in support of policies, goals and objectives established by the chief executive officer and the seven-member board of directors.

"Brett's experience over the past 18 years has given him insight that is critical as we plan for the future of all of our utility and telecommunication services," Conway Corp Chief Executive Officer Bret Carroll said in a news release.

That future includes a plan for Conway Corp to invest in a work order management system in 2024-25 that makes field operations a connected, efficient and coordinated group, according to the news release.