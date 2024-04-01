Crash in Fayetteville kills Elkins woman





An Elkins woman died Saturday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Fayetteville, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Sarah Brasswell, 47, was driving a 2000 Subaru northbound on N. Crossover Road at 2:12 p.m. when she veered into the turning lane and her vehicle collided with a 2015 Toyota that was waiting to turn into a private drive, as stated in the report.

The Toyota was carrying two passengers but both survived the crash.

Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to a trooper investigating the accident.



