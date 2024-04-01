Crooks prey on owners of lost pets in state

Scammers use information on Facebook against vulnerable

Today at 3:20 a.m.

by Amir Mahmoud

Preston Noland comforts a stray dog that was humanely trapped at the corner of West 22nd and South Elm St. in Little Rock on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Noland and another animal welfare advocate were able to successfully rescue the dog and her offspring. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)
Minutes after information about Jennifer Luis' lost dog was posted on Facebook, she received a suspicious text from a number she didn't know.

"I got a text from somebody saying, 'Hey, we have your dog,'" she said.

