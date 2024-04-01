Crooks prey on owners of lost pets in state

Minutes after information about Jennifer Luis' lost dog was posted on Facebook, she received a suspicious text from a number she didn't know.
"I got a text from somebody saying, 'Hey, we have your dog,'" she said.
Scammers use information on Facebook against vulnerable
