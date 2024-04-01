East Arkansas Regional Unit inmate found dead in cell

Authorities at an Arkansas prison said they found an inmate who they suspect took his own life early Monday morning.

A prison sergeant and nurse found Quintton J. Allen, an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County, hanging in his single-man cell at 1:33 a.m., a half-hour after the staff had last seen him.

Allen was pronounced dead at 2:33 a.m. in the unit's infirmary, according to Dina Tyler, communications director for the Department of Corrections.

Allen, 33, was serving a 40-year sentence out of Benton County for two counts of robbery, two counts of theft and property, and one count of first degree terroristic threatening.

The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate Allen's death. The Division of Corrections is also conducting an investigation.