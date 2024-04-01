In the News

Brittany Edgar, a 32-year-old from Spring Valley, Minn., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and injuring seven children and their parents after hitting a family in an Amish buggy and driving away.

Maria Eva Dorigo, a 50-year-old from Montclair, N.J., originally from Argentina, said that "we want to send a message to (President Joe) Biden and his campaign," as she and other Democrats worked to get onto the state's Democratic primary ballots and elected as delegates with their candidate, "Uncommitted," in protest of the Gaza war.

Heather Koldewey, co-founder of the iSeahorse project and lead on the Bertarelli Foundation's marine science program, said, "Seahorses are very much the sort of ... species that benefit from community science," as the public has allowed the project to update knowledge on seahorse species.

Vladimir Zhizhin, a 44-year-old officer with the Windsor, Colo., Police Department, was arrested and placed on administrative leave in connection with a series of domestic violence charges that include stalking, second-degree burglary and harassment.

Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old from Miami, said, "I am going to be the main character of my story," as she is set to be the first Asian woman to lead ABC's "The Bachelorette" in the show's 21-year history.

Takashi Hiraoka, the former mayor of Hiroshima, Japan, said at a preview event for "Oppenheimer" that "From Hiroshima's standpoint, the horror of nuclear weapons was not sufficiently depicted," as the blockbuster finally debuted in Japan on Friday.

Roi Gonen, a passenger on a United Airlines flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Newark, N.J., said it "was really like Six Flags," after the flight got hit by turbulence, leading to 200 people getting evaluated by emergency personnel when the flight landed in New Windsor, N.Y.

Sandy Crow, a passenger on a Carnival Legend cruise from Manassas, Va., said, "Stuff happens. The only thing I'm upset about is people lost their lives," after her cruise was rerouted to Norfolk, Va., because of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Nick Snyder, a 40-year-old Washington Nationals fan, and a fellow 58-year-old fan sued the D.C. team for age discrimination, saying their "millenial" discounts were an "irrational and unfair policy."