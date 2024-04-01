LA bats wake up for late comeback

LOS ANGELES -- Pinch-hitter Max Muncy drilled a two-run home run to right field with one out in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

Teoscar Hernandez had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs as the Dodgers took three of four in the series.

Former University of Central Arkansas pitcher Gavin Stone started for the Dodgers and gave up three runs on seven hits. He struck out six, walked one and left after five innings with St. Louis holding a 3-0 lead.

St. Louis rookie Victor Scott II reached base three times and scored two runs while Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan both had two RBI.

Los Angeles trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the eighth before coming back. Hernandez got the Dodgers within a run with his third home run of the season, a shot to left-center off Andre Pallante.

Chris Taylor drew a walk before John King came in to replace Pallante. Muncy then hit a hanging slider over the wall in right-center off King (0-1), who was called up from Triple A Memphis on Sunday morning.

"Everyone realizes even when you don't start a game, you can come back and still impact the game," Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. "When you don't have everything going early today, it's nice to still get the matchups and have guys willing and able to perform late."

Los Angeles led the majors last season with eight wins when trailing by four runs or more.

The home run is also a continued boost of confidence for Muncy, who had a .204 batting average the last two seasons. He has a hit in all six Dodgers games, which is his longest hitting streak to begin a season.

"I feel relaxed and that to me that's the most important thing. When I'm relaxed, I'm not pressing. I'm able to just see the ball and try to get a good swing on it," Muncy said.

Nabil Crismatt (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win and Daniel Hudson retired the Cardinals in order in the ninth for his first save.

Scott got his first big-league hit with an infield single in the third inning. After advancing to second on Masyn Winn's single, he scored on Goldschmidt's single off Dodgers starter Gavin Stone.

Scott led off the fifth with a double off the wall in left-center and made it 2-0 on Donovan's base hit.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 4-0 in the sixth with a pair of runs with two outs and the bases loaded. Donovan was hit by Alex Vesia's fastball to bring in Willson Contreras and Goldschmidt reached on catcher interference to score Jordan Walker.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz kept the Dodgers in check before tiring in the sixth. Shohei Ohtani led off the inning with a ground rule double down the right-field line. Ohtani came home two batters later on Hernandez's double. Matz allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

"Steven did a nice job and gave us what we needed," Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol said of Matz. "We tried to go as deep as possible with him knowing we were short in the bullpen. He gave us a shot for sure."

Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)



Los Angeles Dodgers Daniel Hudson reacts after earning a save in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)



Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy, left, celebrates with Teoscar Hernández after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)



Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy watches the flight of the ball on a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)



Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)



St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan singles in a run during the fifth inning of the tema's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)



Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman can't field a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)



Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani returns to the dugout after striking out during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea)

