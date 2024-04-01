Little Rock is notified sewer lawsuit terms fulfilled

Howell Anderson, Chief Operations Officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, leads a tour of the Little Rock Wastewater Peak Flow Pump Station on Friday, March 22, 2024 while discussing the end of a 20-year consent administrative order against the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority...(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford) The Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority has fulfilled the requirements of a pair of agreements that required the utility to address sanitary sewer overflows and led to hundreds of millions of dollars in improvements during the past two decades.Officials Already a subscriber? Log in!