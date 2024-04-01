Names and Faces

For the third year in a row, Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards. The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee will help lead the June 16 show at the Lincoln Center in New York City, as well as produce and choreograph the opening number. In a statement, DeBose said, "I couldn't pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time, at Lincoln Center. I'm excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season's achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home." DeBose earned accolades for how she hosted the Tonys last year amid the Hollywood writers' strike, getting an Emmy nomination for her work. She has had roles in various theater productions, including "Motown the Musical," "Bring It On: The Musical," "Pippin," and "Hamilton." DeBose won an Oscar for her role in Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story" and was in Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" The cut-off date for Tony eligibility is April 25 while nominations will be announced on April 30. The awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Actress Rebel Wilson slammed Sacha Baron Cohen's decision to release behind-the-scenes footage of their sex scene, calling it "an a-hole move," when video from the set of the 2016 film "The Brothers Grimsby" was published Friday by the Daily Mail. "Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC's latest way of bullying and gaslighting me," the 44-year-old said in a statement. The footage appears to show Wilson discussing choreography with Cohen for their sex scene -- which Cohen and producers claim she approved of after reading the script and before filming began. Wilson claims the footage is taken out of context and that it left out "everything that preceded it including (her) horrified refusal." Cohen was revealed to be the "a-hole" referenced in her upcoming memoir, "Rebel Rising," which releases Tuesday. Wilson claims in her book that the events which transpired on the "Grimsby" set were not consensual and that Cohen pulled his pants down in front of her while on set, unprompted. Wilson had claimed in recent weeks that she had been pressured by Cohen into performing lewd acts while on the set.