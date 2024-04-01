Police: Fayetteville man arrested with cocaine, meth, other drugs and cash

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, various other drugs and cash during a drug bust last week.

Remano Fowler, 39, of Fayetteville was arrested March 28 in connection with trafficking a controlled substance-methamphetamine, trafficking a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises, and distributing a controlled substance in proximity to certain facilities.

During March, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated a subject suspected of distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in Northwest Arkansas, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

On March 28, detectives executed a search warrant on Fowler's motel room in Fayetteville. During a search of the room, detectives found and seized about four pounds of cocaine, about three pounds of methamphetamine, 46 ecstasy pills, 43 alprazolam pills, six oxycodone pills, a small amount of marijuana, packaging, a digital scale and $5,880 in cash.

Fowler was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force is composed of officers from the Springdale, Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Tontitown, Goshen, Lincoln, Elkins, Elm Springs, Prairie Grove, and West Fork police departments and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.