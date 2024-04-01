Soto bangs out three hits as Yanks sweep Astros

HOUSTON -- Juan Soto had three hits capped by an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted the New York Yankees to a 4-3 win Sunday that completed an opening four-game sweep of the Houston Astros.

With the score 3-3, Gleyber Torres singled off closer Josh Hader (0-1) with two outs in the ninth inning and stole second base. Soto then singled on a line drive to left field.

"It just put a bow on the series of what we saw in his at-bats," Manager Aaron Boone said.

Soto hit .529 (9 for 17) with four RBI in his first games with the Yankees after his trade from San Diego, helping New York to its first 4-0 start since 2003 and just its fourth since 1950.

"That's the kind of start I wanted," Soto said with a laugh. "I [worked] really hard this offseason and in spring training to be successful in the beginning of the season."

The Astros had a shot to tie it in the bottom of the inning against Clay Holmes. Jeremy Pena and pinch-hitter Victor Caratini singled and Jose Altuve hit a hard grounder that third baseman Jon Berti snagged with dive and scrambled to third for a forceout.

Yordan Alvarez hit a drive 2 inches foul of the left-field line and followed with a fly that advanced pinch-runner Mauricio Dubon to third. Alex Verdugo made a sliding catch in left field on a ball hit by Kyle Tucker to end it and give Holmes his third save.

"It's just a lot of fun watching these guys continue to compete, and it's happening on both sides of the ball," Boone said.

Nick Burdi (1-0) got the last two outs of the eighth for his first big league win since April 17, 2019 for Pittsburgh against Detroit.

ANGELS 4, ORIOLES 1 Reid Detmers gave the Angels some much-needed effectiveness on the mound, allowing one run in five innings to help Los Angeles avoid a sweep with a win over Baltimore.

ATHLETICS 4, GUARDIANS 3 Pinch-hitter Abraham Toro forced in the game-ending run when he drew a four-pitch bases-loaded walk from Eli Morgan, and Oakland beat Cleveland for their first win this season.

BLUE JAYS 9, RAYS 2 Justin Turner homered and drove in four runs as Toronto gained a spit of a four-game series by beating Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 5, MARINERS 1 Enmanuel Valdez hit a three-run home run, Garrett Whitlock pitched five effective innings and Boston beat Seattle. Valdez, a fill-in second baseman for the injured Vaughn Grissom, hit a drive to right in the fourth after starting the season 0 for 8.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2 Jack Flaherty pitched six effective innings in his Detroit debut and Andy Ibanez snapped a tie with a pinch-hit single in the ninth, sending the Tigers to a victory over the Chicago White Sox.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, NY METS 1 Jackson Chourio hit an RBI double for his first career extra-base hit and helped Collin Rea (1-0) escape a bases-loaded jam as Milwaukee beat the winless New York Mets. Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins went 0 for 4 a day after Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez intentionally threw at him. Ramirez, who is appealing a three-game suspension, struck out Hoskins with the bases loaded in the fifth.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 1 Christian Walker hit a two-run home run, Brandon Pfaadt pitched five solid innings and Arizona beat Colorado. The D-backs won three of four games in the season-opening series for both teams.

PADRES 13, GIANTS 4 Luis Campusano and Ha-Seong Kim hit three-run home runs, and San Diego routed San Francisco.

PIRATES 9, MARLINS 7 (10) Oneil Cruz raced home on Jason Delay's bunt in the 10th inning, and Pittsburgh beat Miami for a four-game sweep of their season-opening series.

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 4 Trea Turner capitalized on a third out overturned on replay with a tying single and Alec Bohm drove in the two runs in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia over Atlanta. Atlanta was on course for a three-game sweep until a replay review in the seventh denied the Braves a third out. Leading 3-2 behind a strong outing from Chris Sale in his Braves' debut, reliever Aaron Bummer (0-1) seemingly got Johan Rojas to ground into an inning-ending double play. But a second look showed Rojas was safe and overturned the call by first base umpire Clint Vondrak.

REDS 6, NATIONALS 5 Will Benson and Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Cincinnati to a series-clinching win over Washington.

