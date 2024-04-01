State sports briefs: Arkansas women’s golf wins The Bruzzy

GOLF

UA women win The Bruzzy

The University of Arkansas women's golf team ran away with its third victory of the season in The Bruzzy at Dornick Hills Country Club in Ardmore, Okla. The Razorbacks fired rounds of 285, 285 and 286 to finish at 16-over 856, 10 strokes ahead of second-place finisher Notre Dame.

Arkansas junior Kendall Todd finished tied for second with a 1-over 211, shooting even-par 70s in the final two rounds after a 71 in the first to tie with Notre Dame senior Chloe Schiavone. A 3-under 67 sandwiched by two even-par rounds gave Fighting Irish senior Lauren Beaudreau a 207 and medalist honors.

Razorback senior Kajal Mistry and Oklahoma junior Reagan Chaney finished tied for fourth at 2-over to round out the top five. Chaney entered the final round tied for first at 3-under, but a final-round 75 dropped her down the leaderboard.

Two more Razorbacks -- senior Miriam Ayora (+6) and sophomore Reagan Zibilski (+8) -- finished in the top 20. No other team had more than two players finish 10-over or better. Arkansas senior Ela Anacona went 17-over in the tournament to finish tied for 48th and round out the team's scoring, while junior Giovanna Fernandez finished in eighth place at 4-over playing as an individual.

Wisconsin (+30), Texas-San Antonio (+33), Oklahoma (+35) and North Texas (+35) rounded out the top five team scores.

Arkansas wrapped up its regular season with the win and will now turn its attention to the SEC Championships, which will take place from April 12-16 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

TENNIS

Razorback men knock off Auburn

The 49th-ranked Arkansas men's tennis team took the doubles point and came back from a 3-1 deficit in singles play Saturday to upset No. 25 Auburn in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks opened by taking the doubles point as Bozo Barun and Jared Horwood took down Raul Dobai and Finn Murgett 6-4, then Connor Smillie and Jake Sweeney downed Billy Blaydes and Alejandro Moreno 7-5.

Blaydes dropped Stefanos Savva 6-2, 6-4 and Murgett beat Gerard Planelles Ripoll 6-3, 6-4 to redeem their doubles losses and help Auburn take a 3-2 lead through the first four singles matches. Tyler Stice took out Barun 6-3, 7-6 (7-0) in the No. 1 match, while Benedikt Emesz picked up the Razorbacks' only point during that stretch by beating Nicholas Heng 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0 to keep them alive.

Manuel evened the match at 3-3 by defeating Moreno 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-4 in the No. 3 match. Karlo Kajin, playing Will Nolan in the No. 6 match, battled back after dropping the first set and took a third-set tiebreaker to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) and complete the upset.

The Razorbacks will play a pair of road matches in the coming week, facing No. 36 LSU on Friday and No. 10 Texas A&M on Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services