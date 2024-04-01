UA women take Texas Relay titles

The University of Arkansas women's track and field team won three titles at the Texas Relays at Myers Stadium over the weekend in Austin, Texas.

It was the first time the Arkansas women have won three races at the same Texas Relays. Overall at the Texas Relays, the Razorbacks have 13 victories.

The Razorbacks capped the 96th Texas Relays on Saturday with the 1,600 relay team of freshman Kaylyn Brown and seniors Amber Anning, Nickisha Pryce and Rosey Effiong winning in 3:27.05, which is the leading collegiate time this outdoor season. The Razorbacks finished nearly a full second ahead of Houston, which was second in 3:28.01.

It was the third 1,600 relay victory for Arkansas at the Texas Relays, where the Razorbacks also won in 2010 and last year.

Arkansas broke the school record in the 800 relay on Saturday with Pryce, Anning, Brown and Effiong running 1:31.11 to beat Texas, which was second in 1:32.70.

Arkansas won the distance medley relay on Friday with the team of junior Aaliyah Pyatt and sophomores Ainsley Erzen, Mary Ellen Eudaly and Sanu Jallow winning in 6:33.03 with Texas taking second in 6:35.00. It was the third time the Razorback have won the distance medley at the Texas Relays.

Arkansas took third in the 3,200 relay on Saturday with redshirt freshman Analisse Batista, Erzen, sophomore Chachi Gonzales and Eudaly running 8:44.43 to finish behind TCU (8:31.94) and Clemson (8:32.77).

The Razorbacks will host the Arkansas Spring Invitational on Saturday at John McDonnell Field.