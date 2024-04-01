Vilonia School District student struck by car while boarding bus

A student in the Vilonia School District was struck by a car while attempting to approach a school bus on Monday, the district said.

The student was taken by an ambulance and the extent of their injuries is unknown, the school district said in a post on Facebook just before 9:45 a.m.

The car did not yield to the red lights or the stop sign on the bus, the post stated.

Information about the identity of the student or the location or time of the accident was not immediately released.

"All students being transported by the bus, at the time of the accident, safely arrived at school," the post said.

The post stated that support staff is in place to address the needs of students after the accident.