Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 21-27 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
March 21
Tiyrelle Dachon Johnson, 24, and Emily Elizabeth Anderson, 23, both of Fayetteville
Mark Lawrence King, 33, and Alexandra Kylie Bodishbaugh, 31, both of Fayetteville
Danny Bilrik Riklon, 28, and Shanna Phillip, 25, both of Springdale
John Chandler Tolbert, 25, and Karlee Kaye Hart, 25, both of Fayetteville
Garrick Lee Vancuren, 33, and Dolores Aimee Xol Macz, 30, both of Springdale
Cody Richard Vandegriffe, 29, and Kelsey Margaret Harrington, 30, both of West Fork
March 22
Shawn Allen Bivens, 30, and Kimberly Machele Burnett, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jason McNeal Crabb, 42, and Katherine Elizabeth Daniels, 39, both of Deer
Liyang Du, 28, Fayetteville, and Qian Zhao, 29, Dallas, Texas
Ivan Jonathan Garcia, 24, and Alexandra Ibarra, 25, both of Farmington
Duries Adeyson Gramajo Reyes, 25, and Tilsa Leonisa Herrera Cifuentes, 26, both of Springdale
John Wesley Hatch III, 30, and Dulce Elizabeth Diaz Benitez, 32, both of Fayetteville
Junior Laina Penney, 19, and Marlla Lilani Langinbelik, 19, both of Springdale
Michael Thomas Slaughter, 25, and Sierra Maelee Jordan, 21, both of Springdale
Cade Benjamin Stuart, 23, and Rusha Kay Blakeman, 21, both of Farmington
March 25
Cameron Kirby Babb, 27, and Aubrey Lynn Schultz, 27, both of Fayetteville
Cheyenne Brooke Blevins, 32, and Darcy Lynne Sikes, 35, both of Fayetteville
Guevara Sanchez Cesar Humberto, 27, and Rojas Guzman Gabriela Del Carmen, 25, both of Springdale
Jesus Flores Lopez, 23, and Indra Linette Amezcua Mata, 41, both of Fayetteville
James Aaron Fowler, 32, and Charnay Dawn Nordgren, 32, both of Lowell
Braden Lowell Hughes, 30, and Noella Sarai Maples, 33, both of Farmington
Jose Nicolas Martinez Garcia, 30, and Gabriela Aldaco Montes, 32, both of Springdale
Bret Nicolas Oakley, 20, and Madison Danielle Brown, 24, both of Rogers
Ryan David Pierson, 29, and Olivia Elise Ward, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Jose Rosario Santillan Rizo, 19, and Katherine Andrea Lopez Joj, 18, both of Gentry
Eric John Schroeder, 41, and Jessica Ann Laney, 40, both of Prairie Grove
March 26
Boris Trinidad Caceres, 50, and Maria Silvia Zamora, 44, both of Springdale
Nicholas Andrew Espinoza, 21, and Emma Alicia Swayze, 19, both of Fayetteville
Collins Justine Peter, 32, West Kelowna, British Columbia, and Kelsi Lyn Henderson, 26, Stevensville, Mont.
Jawaski Tyell Nickens, 29, and Jessica Mark, 24, both of Fayetteville
Dustin Cole Silva, 23, and Ivey Briana Dixon, 22, both of Elkins
Gregory Neal Spicer Jr., 33, and Shannon Leigh Webster, 31, both of Greenland
March 27
Matthew Ryan Barte, 27, and Chloe Hunter Bonnette, 24, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Brian Eric Crouser, 51, and Meaghan Hilary Furlong, 55, both of Fayetteville
Luke Dwayne Deaton, 28, Caddo Gap, and Hannah Renee Basinger, 31, Springdale
Brandon Wayne Jett, 23, and Kristin Michelle Garner, 23, both of Fayetteville
Titus James Ruff, 23, and Abby Claire Denison, 22, both of Springdale
James Ross Setter, 61, and DeAnna Dale Dunn, 58, both of Fayetteville