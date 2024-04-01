Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 21-27 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

March 21

Tiyrelle Dachon Johnson, 24, and Emily Elizabeth Anderson, 23, both of Fayetteville

Mark Lawrence King, 33, and Alexandra Kylie Bodishbaugh, 31, both of Fayetteville

Danny Bilrik Riklon, 28, and Shanna Phillip, 25, both of Springdale

John Chandler Tolbert, 25, and Karlee Kaye Hart, 25, both of Fayetteville

Garrick Lee Vancuren, 33, and Dolores Aimee Xol Macz, 30, both of Springdale

Cody Richard Vandegriffe, 29, and Kelsey Margaret Harrington, 30, both of West Fork

March 22

Shawn Allen Bivens, 30, and Kimberly Machele Burnett, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jason McNeal Crabb, 42, and Katherine Elizabeth Daniels, 39, both of Deer

Liyang Du, 28, Fayetteville, and Qian Zhao, 29, Dallas, Texas

Ivan Jonathan Garcia, 24, and Alexandra Ibarra, 25, both of Farmington

Duries Adeyson Gramajo Reyes, 25, and Tilsa Leonisa Herrera Cifuentes, 26, both of Springdale

John Wesley Hatch III, 30, and Dulce Elizabeth Diaz Benitez, 32, both of Fayetteville

Junior Laina Penney, 19, and Marlla Lilani Langinbelik, 19, both of Springdale

Michael Thomas Slaughter, 25, and Sierra Maelee Jordan, 21, both of Springdale

Cade Benjamin Stuart, 23, and Rusha Kay Blakeman, 21, both of Farmington

March 25

Cameron Kirby Babb, 27, and Aubrey Lynn Schultz, 27, both of Fayetteville

Cheyenne Brooke Blevins, 32, and Darcy Lynne Sikes, 35, both of Fayetteville

Guevara Sanchez Cesar Humberto, 27, and Rojas Guzman Gabriela Del Carmen, 25, both of Springdale

Jesus Flores Lopez, 23, and Indra Linette Amezcua Mata, 41, both of Fayetteville

James Aaron Fowler, 32, and Charnay Dawn Nordgren, 32, both of Lowell

Braden Lowell Hughes, 30, and Noella Sarai Maples, 33, both of Farmington

Jose Nicolas Martinez Garcia, 30, and Gabriela Aldaco Montes, 32, both of Springdale

Bret Nicolas Oakley, 20, and Madison Danielle Brown, 24, both of Rogers

Ryan David Pierson, 29, and Olivia Elise Ward, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Jose Rosario Santillan Rizo, 19, and Katherine Andrea Lopez Joj, 18, both of Gentry

Eric John Schroeder, 41, and Jessica Ann Laney, 40, both of Prairie Grove

March 26

Boris Trinidad Caceres, 50, and Maria Silvia Zamora, 44, both of Springdale

Nicholas Andrew Espinoza, 21, and Emma Alicia Swayze, 19, both of Fayetteville

Collins Justine Peter, 32, West Kelowna, British Columbia, and Kelsi Lyn Henderson, 26, Stevensville, Mont.

Jawaski Tyell Nickens, 29, and Jessica Mark, 24, both of Fayetteville

Dustin Cole Silva, 23, and Ivey Briana Dixon, 22, both of Elkins

Gregory Neal Spicer Jr., 33, and Shannon Leigh Webster, 31, both of Greenland

March 27

Matthew Ryan Barte, 27, and Chloe Hunter Bonnette, 24, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Brian Eric Crouser, 51, and Meaghan Hilary Furlong, 55, both of Fayetteville

Luke Dwayne Deaton, 28, Caddo Gap, and Hannah Renee Basinger, 31, Springdale

Brandon Wayne Jett, 23, and Kristin Michelle Garner, 23, both of Fayetteville

Titus James Ruff, 23, and Abby Claire Denison, 22, both of Springdale

James Ross Setter, 61, and DeAnna Dale Dunn, 58, both of Fayetteville