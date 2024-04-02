11 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Scott Wilkins, 47, of 810 C St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with felony aggravated assault on household member. Wilkins was being held Monday in the Benton County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Gerrod Holmes, 36, of 1065 N. Lindell Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with three counts of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, violation of a suspended sentence and a parole violation. Holmes was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Andrew Pearce, 54, of 348 W. Herman St. in Pensacola, Fla., was arrested Monday in connection with robbery and interference with emergency communication. Pearce was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Dedrick Cotton, 40, of 1134 Harrison St. in Conway, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Cotton was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Stacie Kerns, 30, of 108 W. Adams St. in Pittsburg, Kan., was arrested Sunday in connection with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing prohibited articles, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Kerns was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Oliver Millen, 39, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with terroristic threatening and second-degree domestic battery. Millen was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Jeffrey Brown, 19, of 14120 Jasper Lacy Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with breaking or entering a building, two counts of theft of property and criminal trespass. Brown was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Shannan Miner, 56, of 873 S. Elm St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Saturday in connection with breaking or entering a building and theft of property, Miner was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Hunter Adams, 26, of 14120 Blue Springs Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with breaking or entering a building and theft of property. Adams was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Buddy Wade, 60, of 404 S. Blair St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with breaking or entering a building and theft of property. Wade was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Charles Orman, 59, of 18995 Skylight Mountain Road in Cane Hill, was arrested Friday in connection with theft of services and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief. Orman was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center in felony citation.