Bentonville to close part of Southwest A Street next week





BENTONVILLE-- The city of Bentonville will close the northbound lane on Southwest A Street between Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 10th Street starting next Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30am – 3:00pm, according to a news release from the city.

The city will close the north bound lane again Monday, April 15th through Wednesday, April 17th.

In addition Southwest 10th Street will have the west bound lane closed between Southwest A Street and South Main Street for utility construction.

Detour signs will be in place. Weather or unforeseen circumstances could postpone this closure, the release states.



