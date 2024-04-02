Blanco tosses no-hitter

HOUSTON -- Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season, blanking the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0 on Monday night.

The right-hander struck out seven and walked two. He walked George Springer to start the game and again with two outs in the ninth. When Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to end it, Blanco smiled broadly before raising his arms above his head just before being mobbed by teammates.

It was the 17th no-hitter in Astros history and the first in the majors since Philadelphia's Michael Lorenzen threw one against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 9, 2023.

Houston's previous no-hitter came about a week before that one when Framber Valdez did it in a 2-0 win over Cleveland on Aug. 1.

Kyle Tucker and Yainer Diaz each homered twice to provide the offense in this one as the Astros won their first game of the season after losing four to the New York Yankees. Houston's Joe Espada became the first manager in major league history to get his first win in a no-hitter.

Blanco threw 105 pitches, averaging 93.6 mph with 31 fastballs and also throwing 36 changeups, 34 sliders and four curveballs. The 30-year-old Dominican sailed through the game and didn't need too many big plays from his defense, although with one out in the ninth, Cavan Biggio hit a grounder to the right side. First baseman Jose Abreu fielded it diving to his right and then, while still on the ground, threw to Blanco covering first for the out.

In the eighth, Alejandro Kirk hit a ball that Blanco deflected, and it rolled away from him. Mauricio Dubon, who had just entered the game for Jose Altuve at second base, charged in and grabbed it before making the throw to first to retire Kirk.

Blanco, who had never pitched a complete game as a professional, was making his eighth major league start and had never pitched more than six innings.

The Astros tagged Toronto's Bowden Francis (0-1) for 10 hits and seven runs in his first major league start.

Altuve hit a leadoff single before Tucker's shot with one out in the inning made it 2-0. There were two outs in the first when Diaz connected on his first homer to push the lead to 3-0.

Pena's home run to the seats in left field made it 4-0 with one out in the second.

Chas McCormick doubled with one out in the fourth and scored on a two-out single by Jake Meyers that made it 5-0.

Pena extended the lead to seven with a two-run single in the sixth.

Yordan Alvarez walked to start the seventh before Tucker homered again to make it 9-0. There was one out in the inning when Diaz connected again, sending one into the seats in right field to push the lead to 10-0.

ORIOLES 6, ROYALS 4 Jordan Westburg hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to carry Baltimore past Kansas City. Westburg's opposite-field drive to right came on an 0-2 pitch from Nick Anderson after the Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the inning. Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs for the Orioles. Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez homered for the Royals, the second straight game in which each went deep. Making his Kansas City debut after signing a two-year, $32 million contract in December, Michael Wacha gave up three runs in five innings.

RANGERS 9, RAYS 3 Dane Dunning took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and Josh Jung homered and drove in four runs to lead defending World Series champion Texas to a victory over Tampa Bay. In a rematch of clubs that met during the Rangers' postseason run last fall, Dunning limited the Rays to Jose Siri's third-inning double until Richie Palacios homered with one out in the seventh. Jung ruined right-hander Ryan Pepiot's debut for the Rays, who acquired the 26-year-old in an offseason trade that sent Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star third baseman hit a three-run homer in the first and added an RBI single off Pepiot during a three-run sixth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 6, PHILLIES 3 (10) Spencer Steer hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to lift Cincinnati to a victory over Philadelphia on Monday night. Steer clubbed a 2-1, 91 mile-per-hour fastball off Connor Brogdon. Bryce Harper was hitless again in his return to Philadelphia's lineup after an off day. He was in his usual spot, batting third and playing first base, after being off in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. He went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, falling to 0 for 11 with five strikeouts in three games.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 9, WHITE SOX 0 (8) Austin Riley hit a three-run homer, Charlie Morton threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago White Sox in a game shortened to eight innings because of rain. The 40-year-old Morton allowed 3 hits, walked 2 and struck out 6 in his season debut to hand Chicago its fourth loss in as many games. Riley's homer, off reliever Dominic Leone, came one pitch after the end of a 44-minute rain delay. He finished the day with four RBI. The game on Monday was halted again after the eighth and called a few minutes later.

ANGELS 7, MARLINS 4 Mike Trout hit two solo homers and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from an early four-run deficit and beat Miami on Monday. Trout's second shot -- a 473-foot blast in the sixth -- landed in the walkway high above the wall in left-center field. Trout's bid for a third homer ended when Miami reliever Tanner Scott walked him to load the bases in the seventh. Brandon Drury then reached on a fielder's choice that scored Anthony Rendon from third and snapped a 4-4 tie. Luis Arraez had two singles and three walks for the Marlins, who lost their season-starting fifth straight.

TIGERS 5, METS 0 (10) Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run 10th inning, and Detroit extended their best start in almost a decade with a victory over the New York Mets, who fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2005. Jason Foley struck out two in the ninth before Shelby Miller tossed a perfect 10th for the Tigers, who are 4-0 for the first time since going 6-0 in 2015. The teams combined to get just two runners -- one apiece -- into scoring position in the first nine innings before the Tigers broke the tie in the 10th.