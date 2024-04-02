Fayetteville man killed in Madison County crash

HINDSVILLE -- A Fayetteville man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday in Madison County, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.

Jayzek Michael Simmerman, 22, was traveling west on U.S. 412 near Lake Hindsville about 5:33 a.m. Monday when his 2008 Toyota left the roadway into the median, spun, then overturned and rolled several times. Police say Simmerman was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in the westbound lanes of U.S. 412.

Simmerman was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield where he died, according to the report.

Weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.