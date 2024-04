FAYETTEVILLE-- The city will host a blood drive April 10 in honor of late Fayetteville police officer Stephen Carr, who was killed in 2019 in the line of duty, according to a news release from the city.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. inside the Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St. The event is being held in partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

Visit https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/132507 to schedule an appointment.