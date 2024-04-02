Heart, Cheap Trick set Oct. 12 concert at North Little Rock arena

Legendary rock band Heart, on its Royal Flush Tour 2024, has added North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena to its itinerary, performing at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 with Cheap Trick as "special guest."

Tickets -- $35-$149.50 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off April 20 in Greenville, S.C.

Tbe band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Its current lineup is Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T Lane (drums and bike).

Since 1974, Cheap Trick has sold 20 million albums worldwide. It was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.