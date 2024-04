Thirty years ago, the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team went 31-3, defeated a gauntlet of blue-blood programs en route to its first and only NCAA championship.

In this three-episode podcast, the Democrat-Gazette’s Tony Holt looks back at one of Arkansas athletics’ greatest seasons and revisits the peak of the most famous era of Razorbacks basketball.

Series debuts April 6.

[Video not showing up? Click here]

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]