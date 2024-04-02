NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Karnes shines in baseball; Musegwa sets record in track and field

Today at 2:25 a.m.

by Rick Fires

Grant Karnes throws to the plate during Greenwood's doubleheader against Van Buren. Karnes won the first game on the mound then scored the winning run in the second game when Greenwood completed the sweep over the Pointers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)
Greenwood swept a 5A-West Conference doubleheader from Van Buren last week, and Grant Karnes played a major role in both wins.

Karnes scored the winning run in the second game after pitching Greenwood to victory in the opener against Van Buren.

