BASKETBALL

Tennessee fires Harper

The University of Tennessee has fired Kellie Harper as the Lady Volunteers' coach after five seasons. Athletic Director Danny White announced Monday that Harper would not return for another season as Tennessee's women's basketball coach. White said he told Harper they were making a change after a "thorough review" of the program. White said such decisions aren't easy, especially with a coach who did so much by winning three national titles playing for the program in the 1990s. Harper finishes her tenure coaching at her alma mater with a 108-52 record, including 53-24 in SEC play. She had become one of only two coaches to take four different programs to the NCAA Tournament. But that's not the standard at Tennessee, which she helped win three straight national titles as a player under the late Pat Summitt. Tennessee remains the only program to make every NCAA Tournament. White said he talked with the Lady Vols and plans an aggressive search for the next leader of a program with eight national championships. Tennessee hasn't won a national title since 2008 with Summitt. The Lady Vols have not reached a Final Four since then. Harper coached the Lady Vols to consecutive Sweet 16s each of the past two seasons. But they lost to her former boss Wes Moore and North Carolina State in the second round 79-72 to end her fifth season.

Vassell, Sochan shut down

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled two regular starters out for the season. The team says guard Devin Vassell and forward Jeremy Sochan will not return because of their injuries. Vassell had an MRI on Monday, and it revealed a stress reaction to the third metatarsal head in his right foot. Sochan has a left ankle impingement that needs arthroscopic surgery. Vassell has averaged 19.5 points per game in 2023-24. He's in his fourth season with San Antonio. Sochan is in his second season. He has averaged 11.6 points.

Lutz to lead Cowboys

Steve Lutz was hired Monday as the men's basketball coach at Oklahoma State after one season at Western Kentucky. The 51-year-old Lutz has a 69-35 career record and has led his teams to the NCAA Tournament in each of his three seasons as a head coach -- this year at Western Kentucky and the previous two at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Before that, he was an assistant at Purdue and Creighton. Lutz takes over for Mike Boynton, who was fired after going 119-109 in seven seasons. The Cowboys reached only one NCAA Tournament under Boynton as he dealt with the fallout from an NCAA investigation.

FOOTBALL

Davis found dead

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead in his South Florida home. Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie say the body of the 35-year-old Davis was found Monday morning, but no foul play is suspected. No cause of death has been released pending an autopsy. Davis played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois. He played three seasons for Miami before being traded to Indianapolis just before the 2012 season. He played six seasons with the Colts. Team Owner Jim Irsay offered his prayers to Davis' family in a statement and shared a photo of Davis in a Colts jersey on social media. He signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but retired after the season's second game, saying injuries no longer allowed him to play. Davis played in 121 games, intercepting 22 passes and returning one for a touchdown. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 while a member of Indianapolis.

Sutton turns himself in

Cameron Sutton has turned himself in, ending a weekslong search for the former NFL defensive back who was wanted on a domestic violence warrant. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the 29-year-old Sutton arrived at a jail in Florida on Sunday night, nearly a week after it said his attorney informed authorities that the former Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers standout would turn himself in. Sutton's initial arrest warrant charged him with a felony, but prosecutors said Monday he was being formally charged with misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum one-year jail sentence. Sutton was released from jail Monday on his own recognizance, the state attorney's office said.The sheriff's department responded to a call about domestic violence in progress involving Sutton and a female around 5 a.m. on March 7. Nearly two weeks ago, the sheriff's office asked for help in finding Sutton. Soon thereafter, Lions President Rod Wood said Sutton had been at the team's training facility just outside of Detroit. The Lions released Sutton on March 21 after news of the warrant surfaced. Detroit signed Sutton to a three-year, $33 million contract a year ago.

Rice cooperates after crash

An attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said Monday that he is cooperating with authorities after a speeding Corvette and Lamborghini sport utility vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash on a busy Dallas highway over the weekend. A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway, Dallas police said Monday. The people in the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene without determining if anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, police said. Two of the drivers in the other vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Dallas television station WFAA, citing unnamed sources, reported that one of the speeding vehicles was registered to Rice. Police said Monday morning that they were working to identify the occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini but did not release any information about the people they were seeking and would not confirm reports that Rice was among them. Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said early Monday evening that she could confirm that police had "spoken with members of legal counsel but have not conducted interviews with potentially involved individuals in Saturday's crash."

Buffs bring in Sapp

Deion Sanders has brought in Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp as a graduate assistant to work with the Colorado Buffaloes. The grad assistant position paves the way for the 51-year-old Sapp to work more closely on the field with the team. Sapp introduced himself to the team as the senior quality control analyst, but that role would limit his involvement on the field. The University of Miami standout spent 13 seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay and the Oakland Raiders. Sapp was the 1999 AP defensive player of the year. He won a Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers following the 2002 season.