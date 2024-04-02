100 years ago

April 02, 1924

On the heels of the Senate vote for the repeal of the Rigs income tax law yesterday, Representative John A. Riggs late in the day paid the tax required by his measure and raised the issue whether the tax should be collected for the fiscal year ending at midnight Monday. This will be carried to the attorney general, and possibly to the courts to decide. Mr. Riggs received tax receipt No. 1. The receipt show that it is the first payment made for the "tax due the state under the Riggs gross income tax. "

50 years ago

April 02, 1974

The Arkansas Supreme Court Monday denied a motion by state Senator Guy H. (Mutt) Jones of Conway to make an addition to Jones' brief in opposition to a petition to disbar him. The Court majority of four justices said that the material offered by Jones wan't pertinent. Three associate justices -- George Rose Smith, Conley Byrd and Frank Holt -- said the they would have granted the motion. Jones, a lawyer, was convicted in Federal District Court of income tax evasion and filing false tax returns.

25 years ago

April 02, 1999

A Senate committee approved a bill to set up a state earthquake authority that would try to make earthquake insurance more available in the state. The State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee approved House Bill 1835 by Rep. Paul Bookout, D-Jonesboro. It would establish an Arkansas Earthquake Authority to help homeowners, particularly those in the northeast part of the state, find earthquake insurance with private companies, or, if all else fails, with the authority. The bill had been opposed by some large private insurance companies that worried the program would force other insurance customers in Arkansas to subsidize the earthquake insurance for homeowners in the northeast. The authority would create a "Market Assistance Program" to help people find earthquake insurance in the private market.

10 years ago

April 02, 2014

North Little Rock Animal Control Department officers began placing rabies warning signs in the Levy neighborhood Tuesday after a skunk was confirmed as testing positive for the rabies virus. A live skunk was seen acting erratically near the 800 block of Buttercup Circle in the Levy area Sunday, according to a city news release. The skunk was captured and sent to the state Department of Health, which notified the Animal Control Department on Tuesday that the rabies test was positive. Animal control officers on Tuesday began placing fliers on doors in the area where the skunk was found. The skunk isn't known to have come into contact with anyone or any other animals, the news release said.