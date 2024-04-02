Pearcy man arrested on child porn charges

Today at 11:40 a.m.

by Amir Mahmoud

Jail cell shown in this file photo.
Agents with the Arkansas State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Riley Stanley in Pearcy after executing a search warrant in the 100 block of Avalon Drive on March 28, according to a news release from state police.

A joint undercover investigation between the task force and Arkansas Attorney General's office led to the discovery of files including child sexual abuse material that were being shared from a laptop belonging to Stanley, the release states.

Stanley, 32, was arrested on March 29 and is being held at the Garland County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond. He has been charged with distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to the release.

