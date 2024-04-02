Share your eclipse adventures and plans with us!

Stacks of Sun Catcher solar eclipse glasses wait to be packed and shipped from the Explore Scientific store Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024, in Springdale, Ark. Special eclipse glasses are crucial for safely observing the sun as the moon marches across the late morning and afternoon sky, covering more and more and then less and less of our star. During totality when the sun is completely shrouded, it's fine to remove your glasses and look with your naked eyes. But before and after, certified eclipse glasses are essential to avoid eye damage. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)