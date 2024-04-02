Taneycomo trout seemingly dance into boat

Robbie Dodson, a fishing guide from Harrison, nets a rainbow trout for Melissa Nichols of Pineville, Mo., during a trip in February at Lake Taneycomo near Branson. Trout were eager to bite tiny flies that imitate scuds, sometimes called freshwater shrimp, that are the No. 1 food for trout at Taneycomo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff) Is it river or is it lake? That's not a major concern when drifting in the current and catching trout after trout at Lake Taneycomo.The Already a subscriber? Log in!