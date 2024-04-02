Three people dead, one injured in two separate crashes on state roads Monday

Three people are dead and one person is injured in two separate crashes on state roads Monday, preliminary crash reports said.

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hempstead County just before 8:50 p.m. on Monday, a crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

Curtis Adams, 59, and Donna Adams, 56, both of Fulton, died in a crash after the 2021 GMC they were traveling in on Hempstead County Road 2 near County Road 1002 drove off the road and struck a tree, the report said.

Curtis was reported to be driving and Donna was a passenger, the report stated.

In Craighead County, on Arkansas 463 near Interstate 555 south exit ramp, another crash killed a woman and injured a man, a report from the state police said.

62-year-old Brenda Branch of Trumann was driving a vehicle just before 2 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head-on, the report said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 70-year-old man from Trumann, was injured and taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Troopers from both crash scenes reported that the roads were dry and the weather was cloudy.

At least four people have died in crashes on state roads this month, as of Tuesday morning, according to crash reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Over 100 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year.