Washington County deputies look to crack down on distracted drivers





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office will participate with law enforcement agencies across the country for the national "Put the Phone Away or Pay" campaign, a high visibility effort to deter distracted driving, according to a news release.

The campaign runs Wednesday through April 10.

In 2021, there were 3,522 people killed and an estimated additional 362,415 people injured in traffic crashes involving distracted drivers, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Decreasing the number of distracted drivers and making the roads safer is a continuing goal of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Jay Cantrell.



