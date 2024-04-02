Water line serving Bentonville, Cave Springs collapses, affecting water service

BENTONVILLE -- The main 48-inch water line that serves the city collapsed Tuesday, affecting all Bentonville residents and businesses, according to a post on the city's Facebook page Tuesday night.

An emergency connection with the city of Rogers is being established as quickly as possible, but in the meantime, residents are asked to conserve water, the post states.

The city of Cave Springs reported a contractor hit the 48-inch Bentonville waterline, which created a "catastrophic failure."

"We are actively working to get water restored through the emergency Springdale connection," the city of Cave Springs reported on its Facebook page. "This may take a few hours. Thank you for your patience, while we work to get the systems switched and operating as soon as possible."