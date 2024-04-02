Woman fleeing Arkansas State Police dies, 2 others injured, in wreck in Crittenden County

A Tennessee woman died Monday night, and two others were hurt, after she crashed while fleeing from the Arkansas State Police in Crittenden County at high speed, a news release from the agency states.

A trooper around 9:24 p.m. Monday tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Courtney Ridgeway, 28, of Smyrna, Tenn., on Interstate 40 near exit 265, the release states.

Ridgeway did not stop and fled at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on Bing's Store Road, losing control on the gravel road and crashing into a ditch, police said. The county coroner pronounced her dead at 10:42 p.m., and two passengers in the vehicle suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

"This incident underscores why Arkansas State Police has been cautioning the public for months about the dangers of fleeing from law enforcement," state police director Col. Mike Hagar wrote in the release.

Speeding while fleeing police became a felony offense under Arkansas law last April after the legislature passed Act 734.