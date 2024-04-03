4 killed in 3 vehicle crashes around the state

Three wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday killed four people and left one more hurt, according to preliminary reports from police.

Jayzek Simmerman, 22, of Fayetteville, died around 5:33 a.m. Monday when the 2008 Toyota he was driving west on U.S. 412 near Lake Hindsville drove onto the median and overturned, rolling several times and ejecting Simmerman, who was killed, the report states.

Brenda Branch, 62, of Trumann was driving in Craighead County on Arkansas 463 near the Interstate 555 exit ramp just before 2 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head-on, killing her, the report states.

The driver of the other vehicle, 70-year-old Troy Helms of Trumann, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Curtis Adams, 59, and Donna Adams, 56, both of Fulton, died in a crash just before 8:50 p.m. Monday after the 2021 GMC they were traveling in on Hempstead County Road 2 near County Road 1002 drove off the road and struck a tree, the report states.

Curtis was reported to be driving and Donna was a passenger, the report states.

Troopers at all three crash scenes reported that the roads were dry and the weather was cloudy at the time.