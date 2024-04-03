CAPES leaves Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment coalition, takes neutral stance on proposal

The liberal education group CAPES has broken away from a coalition of nonprofits that are campaigning for the Educational Rights Amendment, a proposal to require private schools that accept state funds to follow the same regulations as public schools.

For AR Kids, the ballot question committee behind the Educational Rights Amendment, filed a new statement of organization with the Arkansas Ethics Commission on Wednesday that showed CAPES is no longer a member of the coalition for the proposed constitutional amendment.

Ballot question committees are groups formed to support or oppose ballot initiatives and must file with the Arkansas Ethics Commission. For AR Kids was founded in December to write and campaign for the Educational Rights Amendment and includes the Arkansas Conference of the NAACP, the Arkansas Education Association, the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association, the Citizens First Congress and Stand Up Arkansas.

Stand Up Arkansas is a new nonprofit created by Steve Grappe, the former executive director and co-founder of CAPES.

CAPES was a founding member of For AR Kids but decided to disassociate itself with the amendment campaign after Grappe stepped down last month after differences with leadership. CAPES stands for Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students.

Nancy Fancyboy, external communications director for CAPES, said the group now has a neutral stance on the proposed amendment over concerns it would codify state-funded private school vouchers into the constitution.

"We just felt like once you put the vouchers into the constitution, once you codify it within the constitution, there's kind of no going back," Fancyboy said in an interview. "Because we feel like the constitution is clear on not using public funds in private institutions."

The education amendment is aimed specifically at the LEARNS Act, an expansive education law Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed last year that creates a universal school choice program. Under the LEARNS Act's Education Freedom Accounts program, students can receive 90% of what the state spends in per-pupil funding to help cover the tuition for a student to attend a private or home school.

While private schools that choose to accept state vouchers have to follow certain accreditation, assessment and curriculum requirements, they aren't subject to the same laws and regulations as public schools -- something critics of the LEARNS Act say is a reason why the state shouldn't allocate dollars to private schools through vouchers.

In response, For AR Kids Treasurer Bill Kopsky said he disagreed with Fancyboy's characterization of the amendment, saying the proposal isn't meant to give constitutional weight to school vouchers but to make private schools that accept state funds follow the same rules as public schools.

"Our view is we oppose vouchers but they're here, and if they're going to be here it's really vital that they be held to equal standards," Kopsky said. "And we don't believe what we're doing gives them any extra constitutional protection other than what they might already have."

If approved, the Educational Rights Amendment also would require the state to provide universal pre-kindergarten education; establish a new set of minimum standards for public schools; universal access to after-school, summertime and special education programs; and wrap-around services for students within 200% of the federal poverty line.

Grappe, the former executive director of CAPES, said he plans to launch his new nonprofit, Stand Up Arkansas, as a 501(c)(3) which is "running the majority of the field operation" for the Educational Rights Amendment.

Grappe, who helped lead the Democratic Party of Arkansas' candidate recruitment for the 2024 election cycle, said Stand Up Arkansas will be a nonpartisan group that aims to "increase civic engagement, promote direct democracy and improve voter turnout across the state of Arkansas."

To qualify for the November ballot, the Educational Rights Amendment will need 90,704 signatures turned into the Arkansas secretary of state's office by July 5.