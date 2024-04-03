CLASSICAL MUSIC: Two Arkansas orchestras plan pre-eclipse ‘Planets’ concerts

Two Arkansas orchestras (apparently independently) have hit on the idea of celebrating Monday's total eclipse of the sun and its path of totality through a wide swath of Arkansas by programming Gustav Holst's "The Planets" in concerts this preceding weekend.

◼️ The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson perform the work at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. The program will open with "Night Ferry" by Anna Clyne. Sponsor is Saracen Casino Resort. Sponsor for the orchestra's Masterworks Series is the Stella Boyle Smith Trust. Tickets are $19-$92 (prices are subject to change), $15 for college students and active-duty military, free for K-12 students with the purchase of an adult ticket via the Entergy Kids Ticket. Call (501) 666-1761, ext. 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

◼️ "The Planets" forms the entire program for the Delta Symphony Orchestra and conductor Neale Bartee, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Riceland Hall, Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Tickets are $30, $25 for senior citizens, $20 for students and military. Call (870) 761-8254 or visit deltasymphonyorchestra.org.

The piece had its premiere in 1918. Holst, whose interest in the title heavenly bodies was astrological, not astronomical, wrote no movement for Earth. Nor is there a movement for Pluto, which, though since "discredited" as a full-fledged planet, wasn't discovered until 1930.

The seven movements, in musical, not planetary, order, are: "Mars, the Bringer of War," "Venus, the Bringer of Peace," "Mercury, the Winged Messenger," "Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity," "Saturn, the Bringer of Old Age," "Uranus, the Magician" and "Neptune, the Mystic," which concludes with a chorus of female voices (for the Little Rock performance, 22 singers from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Women's Choir; in Jonesboro, choral students at Arkansas State University) wordlessly extending Holst's musical vision into infinite interstellar space.



