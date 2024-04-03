Cold storage firm expands

Cypress Cold Storage said Tuesday that its new cold storage facility at 1449 Angell Drive in Springdale is now open.

The 207,395 square foot temperature-controlled warehouse space features cutting-edge refrigeration and freezing technology, according to the company. It's expected to employ up to 50 workers.

"Our team members are from the area and have years of experience working in the industry with our core customers," said Tony Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of Cypress Cold Storage, in a statement. "We look forward to being back in Northwest Arkansas."

Construction on the project began about a year ago. The design and building services for the facility came from Missouri-based ARCO National Construction

Maumelle-based Cypress Cold Storage LLC was established in 2019 with the acquisition of two facilities in North Little Rock and Maumelle. The company expanded its Maumelle facility in 2021.