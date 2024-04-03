Conway man arrested on child pornography charges

Arkansas State Police agents last week arrested a Conway man on charges of possessing child sexual abuse content, a Wednesday news release states.

Agents of the state police's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on March 28 served a search warrant at the East German Lane residence of Jesse Anderson, 30, which led to his arrest and the confiscation of multiple electronic devices, the release states.

An online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified numerous uploaded files that investigators identified as child sexual abuse material, leading to the issue of the warrant, the release states.

Anderson faces multiple counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to the release. He was being held in the Faulkner County jail Wednesday in lieu of a $500,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.