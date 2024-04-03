ENTERTAINMENT: Barkus on Main opportunity to ‘howl at the moon’

FUN

"Bark Side of the Moon," the sixth Barkus on Main Mardi Gras Dog Parade & Block Party, wags its way through the Downtown Little Rock Creative Corridor, 300-600 blocks of Little Rock's Main Street, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. The event, timed for the weekend before Monday's total eclipse of the sun, and as Little Rock is in the path of totality, is an opportunity "to howl at the moon with our furry friends," according to a news release. Presenter is Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa. Admission is free. Visit barkusonmain.com.

The Mardi Gras-theme dog parade, with prizes for the best-dressed doggos, gets underway at 2:30 p.m. at the "Koi" lot (Sixth and Main), travels north to Fourth and Main.

Other attractions:

◼️ Music by Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe, a Zydeco band from southern Louisiana

◼️ A beer garden, a hurricane station, a crawfish boil, food trucks and "plenty of beads"

◼️ Local vendors selling "tail-waggin'" wares for two- and four-legged attendees

◼️ A kids zone with jump houses, kids dance floor and face painting

◼️ The Super Retriever Series Dock Diving Pool exhibition and competition.

THEATER

'Blinding' cabaret

Argenta Contemporary Theatre's "Blinded by the Light Cabaret," 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Joint, 301 Main St, North Little Rock, will offer eclipse-theme music "performed by some of ACT's brightest [young] stars" -- Maya Johnson, Walt Wenger, Colin Carlton, Piper Wallace, Sascha Bass, Miles Tillemans, Lauren Lasseigne, Alex Smith, Isabella Nguyen, Keegan Washington, Braden Lisowe, Abbie Porter, Austin Bernard and Berkley Courtney-Moore. Tickets are $15. Visit argentacontemporarytheatre.org/blinded-by-the-light/.

'Elton John Experience'

Singer-actor-pianist Craig A. Meyer personates the title performer in a tribute show, "Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Experience," also featuring The Rocket Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

Craig A. Meyer personates the title performer in his tribute show, "Remember When Rock was Young: The Elton John Experience," Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



'Into the Woods' in Rogers

Arkansas Public Theatre stages "Into the Woods" (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine), 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 11-13 and 2 p.m. Sunday and April 14 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Tickets are $46-$54.50. Visit arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

ECLIPSE

'Art in the Dark Festival'

A group of artists will create a visual piece, developing each day leading up to Monday's total eclipse of the sun, along with performances by area spoken word artists, musicians and dancers during "The Total Eclipse: Art in the Dark Art Festival," noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday at Pyramid Art, Books and Custom Framing Store/Hearne Fine Arts, 1001 Wright Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 372-5824 or visit Pyramid1988.com or tinyurl.com/2p7xrr6k.

The festival, focusing on information about and observations of the eclipse, also features a DJ, 17 merchandise vendors, several food trucks and telescope classes outside and voter registration sign-up, children's book readings, an art exhibition and additional shopping inside. Physicist K. Renee Horton, a space-launch systems quality engineer at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, will discuss her experience working for NASA and her new children's book, "Dr. H Explores the Universe: Jupiter to Uranus."

Physicist's perspective

Physicist William S. Higgins offers a seminar titled "Total Solar Eclipse: We Enter the Shadow of the Moon," 4 p.m. Sunday in the Bevens Music Room, Brown Chapel and Fine Arts Building, Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. It's part of the college's Convocation speaker series. Admission is free.

Since 1978, Higgins has worked at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Ill., most recently as a radiation safety physicist working on protection against radiological hazards. As a spare-time science communicator, he often volunteers for NASA and has been an eyewitness to spacecraft encounters with Neptune, Pluto and the asteroid Arrokoth.

Batesville is in the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse. Seminar participants will learn how solar eclipses occur and some of the historical lore surrounding them. On Monday, the college has planned a Great American Eclipse viewing event it's calling Scots in the Dark at Couch Garden on the campus, as well as a schedule of activities, exhibits and entertainment. Visit lyon.edu/eclipse.

ART

'Radiant Landscapes'

"Night & Day: The Radiant Landscapes of April Burris," oil paintings by Burris, recently artist in residence at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion (her "Home" series of Arkansas landscapes hung in the mansion from January to March), "somewhat in conjunction with the eclipse," goes on display with a 5-8 p.m. reception today at Art Group Gallery, in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The exhibition remains up through April 30. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. Call (501) 690-2193 or visit artgrouparkansas.com.

Artist April Burris poses with "Glory," one of the paintings in "Night & Day: The Radiant Landscapes of April Burris," on display at Little Rock's Art Group Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



'Celestial Skies'

"Celestial Skies" is the title of the April exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs, focusing on work that contains celestial elements -- sun, moon, stars and even an eclipse -- opening with a monthly Hot Springs Gallery Walk reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday. The show, up through April 30, includes new paintings by Matthew Hasty that capture effects of sunlight and moonlight in Southern landscapes, as well as artwork by Michael Ashley, George Chambers, Randall Good, Robyn Horn, John Lasater, Sandra Sell, Kathryn Sixbey, Gene Sparling and Elizabeth Weber. Hasty will be present at the reception to discuss his work with attendees. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

"Celestial Skies," the April lineup at Hot Springs' Justus Fine Art, includes "Cotton Sunrise" by Matthew Hasty, "Augury" by Matthew Hasty and "Safe in the Garden" by Kathryn Sixbey. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Mall studios

Zero Empty Spaces, a Florida-based management company, will open a working artist studio in Little Rock's Park Plaza, 6000 W. Markham St. at University Avenue, this month. The studio, on the third floor next to Kay Jewelers and near H&M, will affordably accommodate, using a month-to-month studio rental model, up to 11 artists, "to create, engage with the community and promote and sell their work," according to a news release. Studio sizes range from 85 to 288 square feet. Artists who are interested in renting space can attend an open-house preview and information session, noon-1 p.m. Saturday.

Park Plaza is the company's 31st location -- and its third outside of Florida. Company officials in their news release explain they chose Little Rock "after experiencing [its] rich, collaborative spirit and strong support from the local art community." Visit parkplazamall.com or zeroemptyspaces.com.

MUSIC

Argenta Vibe lineup

Folk-comedy band The Cleverlys will open the Argenta Downtown Council and North Little Rock Tourism's 2024 Argenta Vibe Music Series, 8 p.m. April 26 in Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock.

The band previously performed in the plaza in October.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all shows on Friday nights; the opening act performs at 6:30 and the headliner at 8):

◼️ May 24, And Then Came Humans, King Cabbage Brass Band

◼️ June 28, Mömandpöp, Arkansauce

◼️ Sept. 27, And Then Came Humans, John Fullbright

◼️ Oct. 25, Mömandpöp, Nick Shoulders.

Concessions and Flyway Brewing will set up at the plaza starting at 6 p.m. Seating is limited; take lawn chairs or blankets; no outside alcohol or coolers -- only drinks bought from restaurants and bars within the Argenta Outdoor Dining District will be allowed.

Admission to all concerts is free. VIP seating, $50, includes a Tito's Handmade Vodka specialty cocktail, beer by Flyway Brewing and food from Four Quarter Bar. Visit tinyurl.com/2f8wwru7.

The Cleverlys open the 2024 Argenta Vibe Music Series April 26 in North Little Rock's Argenta Plaza. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





